Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

NATIONAL NEWS

ODM to hold Raila memorial services across the country

The first memorial will take place in Magarini, Kilifi County, on November 2 and 3, followed by others in Homabay and Migori on November 5 and 6, respectively.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 — The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) has announced plans to hold a series of memorial ceremonies across the country in honor of its late party leader and former Prime Minister, Raila Odinga, celebrating his lifelong commitment to democracy, justice, and unity.

ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna said the first memorial will take place in Magarini, Kilifi County, on November 2 and 3, followed by others in Homabay and Migori on November 5 and 6, respectively.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“In line with the wishes and demands of millions of Kenyans whose lives he touched, the party will hold memorials in many parts of the country to enable those many admirers to interact with his sudden departure,” said Sifuna.

“We will start with Kilifi County, which will be in Magarini on 2 and 3 of next month.”

Sifuna noted that the memorials would give Kenyans from different regions an opportunity to pay tribute to Odinga’s enduring legacy as a freedom fighter, reformist, and champion of social justice.

Raila Odinga, who passed away on October 15 in Kochi in India, was a central figure in Kenya’s politics for over four decades.

His death marked the end of an era for a man who has been described as the most consequential politician of his lifetime.

The memorial plans come as ODM readies for its 20th anniversary celebrations scheduled to be held in Mombasa next month, with Sifuna confirming that preparations are now in full gear.

According to Sifuna, the party remains committed to upholding the values Odinga stood for—unity, good governance, and expanded democratic space—as it navigates the transition period and looks ahead to the 2027 General Election.

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

ODM pledges to uphold Raila’s values, enhance unity among members

It is our moral duty to continue with that struggle for the moral ideals for which the late Raila stood for - Sifuna.

34 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Govt commences restoration of 33,000 degraded hectares in Mau Forest

NAKURU, Kenya, Oct 27 – The government has begun the restoration of 33,000 degraded hectares in Mau Forest. President William Ruto said the government...

49 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Posta Kenya staff down tools over lack pay

NYERI, Kenya, Oct 27 – Posta Kenya workers have downed their tools to protest the non-payment of their salaries and the non-remittance of statutory...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

KMPDU Nyanza Branch seals cooperation deal with JOOTRH

The meeting, held on Monday, brought together KMPDU’s Nyanza leadership and the hospital’s top administrative team.

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

2.4mn candidates jostle for top spots in CBE examinations

The PS said capitation to finance the exams had been wired to schools which submitted the necessary learners’ data.

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

6 Iranians arrigned over Sh8bn drug trafficking case

The arrests followed a Kenya Navy operation that intercepted a vessel about 600 kilometers off the coast, suspected of ferrying narcotics into the country.

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Oburu Oginga assumes office as acting ODM leader

The visit marks a key moment in the party’s transition following the death of long-serving leader Raila Odinga.

3 hours ago

Headlines

Matiangi leads Gusii delegation to pay condolence visit to Ida Odinga

"I also took the opportunity to present Mama Ida with a portrait capturing a beautiful memory I shared with Baba, a testament of the...

3 hours ago