ODM leadership meets on Monday to map the post-Raila era

Abdulswamud who is also the ODM Party leader confirmed that the meeting will recieve a status update from the technical team set up to work with the UDA to review and implement the broad-based agreement, which includes the 10-point agenda from the National Dialogue Committee report.

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 23 – The Orange Democratic Movement Central Management Committee will hold its first meeting on Monday after the death of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

Speaking during an interview on Citizen TV, Mombasa Governor Abdulswamud Sharrif said the agenda listed includes finalising preparations for the 20th Anniversary celebrations due to be held in Mombasa next month.

“Our enemies right now desire that we disintegrate so that we are not able to secure a victory in the Kasipul and Ugunja by elections. The second agenda, we have said that the ODM 20 years celebration will now also be celebrating Baba’s 80 years and the things that he has been able to do in this Mombasa county/region,” he said.

The three-day celebration, initially set for October 10–12 in Mombasa, will now take place from November 14–16, 2025.

Under the new plan, ODM will roll out a series of regional events before converging in Mombasa for the grand finale.

These include a celebrations in Turkana on October 26, a major event in Kilifi’s Magarini constituency on November 2, and a final regional stop in Nairobi on November 9.

“We have those whom we told to start following up with the government and come to give us a progress report; and that is the way that we can move forward.We can only be able to put a crown on Baba’s legacy after we have successfully implemented the plans,” the Mombasa Governor stated.

The team was formed to address the previous lack of a joint implementation body and ensure the agreement’s points are executed.

