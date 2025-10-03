Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

ODM announced Friday that the national celebration will now be held in Mombasa on November 15–16, following a consultative meeting chaired by Party Leader Raila Odinga/ODM

NATIONAL NEWS

ODM expands county-level celebrations after Kisii snub, national event postponed

ODM announced Friday that the national celebration will now be held in Mombasa on November 15–16, following a consultative meeting chaired by Party Leader Raila Odinga.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 3 — The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) has postponed its 20th anniversary celebrations, initially set to begin in Mombasa on October 10, to allow more county-level commemorations amid visible cracks in its regional support.

ODM announced Friday that the national celebration will now be held in Mombasa on November 15–16, following a consultative meeting chaired by Party Leader Raila Odinga.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“The party leader graciously agreed to expand the program and ensure inclusivity by engaging with more counties before converging in Mombasa for the grand celebrations,” said House Minority Leader Junet Mohamed.

The decision comes barely a week after ODM staged a regional celebration in Kisii where thousands of supporters turned up, but all local ODM MPs skipped the event—a glaring absence that underscored growing unease in the party’s traditional strongholds.

In Kisii, only Governor Simba Arati and nominated MP Irine Mayaka were present. Other ODM MPs have recently gravitated toward former Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi, who is eyeing the presidency in 2027.

‘Boycott at 20’: Elected ODM MPs keep off Kisii anniversary event » Capital News (capitalfm.co.ke)

As part of the revised program, ODM will now host a soccer tournament on October 9–10, alongside county-level events in Kajiado (October 15), Turkana (October 26), Kilifi (November 2), and Nairobi (November 9).

The expanded program is widely seen as an attempt to consolidate ODM’s grassroots support ahead of the 2027 elections, even as defections and shifting alliances test its dominance in regions once considered loyal.

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Will ODM survive Gusii revolt as MPs plot a walkout?

Kitutu Chache South MP Anthony Kibagendi declared that the boycott was deliberate and a reflection of ODM’s dwindling influence in Kisii.

6 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

ODM support in Kisii crumbles as MPs plot exit after anniversary snub

Kitutu Chache MP Anthony Kibagendi said the boycott reflected ODM’s shrinking influence in Gusii and signaled a realignment of local politics.

6 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Wandayi’s CDF manager clinches ODM ticket in race to succeed him as Ugunja MP

Omondi garnered 5,329 votes, defeating his closest rival, Joseph Otieno, who secured 2,789 votes. Fredrick Owino trailed with 1,336 votes.

6 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

‘Boycott at 20’: Elected ODM MPs keep off Kisii anniversary event

The regional celebration was part of a series of activities leading up to the national anniversary rally scheduled for Mombasa.

1 week ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Boyd Were clinches ODM ticket for Kasipul by-election amid chaos

Were secured a commanding 18,210 votes, far ahead of his closest rival, Newton Ogada, who managed 3,037 votes. The remaining three contenders failed to...

September 25, 2025

NATIONAL NEWS

UDA, ODM lose ground as 4 in 10 Kenyans identify as non-affiliated in TIFA survey

The latest TIFA survey shows their combined strength has plunged to just 29 per cent, with UDA now at 16 percent and ODM at...

September 24, 2025

NATIONAL NEWS

ODM eyes by-election wins as dress rehearsal for 2027 battle

ODM National Chairperson and Homa Bay Governor Gladys Wanga said the party, now marking two decades of political resilience, is committed to translating its...

September 24, 2025

NATIONAL NEWS

Raila says ODM hasn’t adopted any resolution on 2027 poll, alliances

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 22 – The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) says it has not adopted any resolution with regard to the 2027 elections or...

September 22, 2025