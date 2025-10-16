Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

NATIONAL NEWS

ODM endorses Oburu Odinga as Acting Party leader after Raila’s death

The decision was made during a National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting on Thursday morning.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 16 – The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) has endorsed Siaya Senator Oburu Odinga as the Acting Party leader following the death of Raila Odinga.

The decision was made during a National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting on Thursday morning.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

In a statement read by Deputy Party Leader and Mombasa Governor Abdulswamad Shariff Nassir after an emergency NEC meeting in Nairobi, the council said Oburu will temporarily steer the party until ODM’s top organs convene to elect a substantive leader.

“The NEC has designated Honourable Dr. Oburu Odinga to be the acting party leader until such a time that the top party organs will meet and elect a substantive leader to fit in the big shoes left by our departed leader,” Nassir announced.

Oburu, who also serves as Senator for Siaya County, is Raila Odinga’s elder brother and a long-serving member of ODM’s inner circle.

The announcement was made as the nation continues to mourn the former Prime Minister, who died in India while undergoing treatment. Raila will be accorded a state funeral and laid to rest on Sunday at his home in Bondo, Siaya County, in line with his personal wish to be buried within 72 hours of his death.

This marks the third formal leadership transition in ODM with the last being in early 2024, when Odinga briefly delegated internal party functions to Kisumu Governor Prof. Anyang’ Nyong’o while pursuing his African Union Commission (AUC) Chairmanship bid.

At the time, ODM Secretary-General Edwin Sifuna announced that Nyong’o would preside over Central Committee meetings in Raila’s absence, allowing the ODM boss to focus on continental diplomacy.

In this article:, , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

RAO001, KQ flight ferrying Raila Odinga’s body, touches down at JKIA

The aircraft, which departed Kochi, India, earlier Thursday, changed its call sign from KQ203 to RAO001 upon entering Kenyan airspace in a symbolic tribute...

8 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

LIVE: President Ruto leads State Reception of Raila Odinga’s body at JKIA

After a brief military ceremony at the airport, the body will be transported to Parliament Buildings for public viewing between 12 noon and 5pm,...

37 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

KQ203 changes call sign to RAO001 as Raila Odinga’s body enters Kenyan airspace

The aircraft, which departed Kochi early Thursday, is expected to touch down at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) at 9.30 am, where it will...

51 minutes ago

Kenya

Raila flight becomes most tracked worldwide ahead of arrival

Raila's remains are on Kenya Airways flight KQA203, one of the most tracked flights globally, set to arrive at JKIA at 9:30 a.m. where...

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Flags fly at half-mast as Kenya mourns Raila Odinga

Kenya observes the second day of mourning for Raila Odinga, with flags at half-mast nationwide as the nation honors the former Prime Minister’s enduring...

1 hour ago

Kenya

Friday declared public holiday to honor Raila Odinga

Friday has been declared a national holiday as Kenyans prepare to pay their final respects to former Prime Minister Raila Odinga during his state...

2 hours ago

Kenya

Kenya awaits arrival of Raila’s body from India

The body of the late former Prime Minister Raila Odinga is on its way home from India, with President William Ruto set to receive...

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Indian doctors inserted tube into Raila’s respiratory system in desperate effort to save him

Resuscitation efforts included an emergency intubation that saw a medical team insert a tube into his respiratory system in an effort to revive him.

12 hours ago