ODM Calls for Unity as Party Mourns Raila

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 15 – The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) has urged its members and supporters across the country to remain united following the death of its party leader and former Prime Minister Raila Amolo Odinga.

In a statement issued on Wednesday morning, ODM Secretary-General Edwin Sifuna called on members to uphold the values of peace, solidarity and reflection as the party and nation come to terms with the loss of a man he described as a mentor and father to all.

“I urge all party members to observe the tenets of unity and rally together as we reflect on the life and times of our leader, a man who has been a mentor and father to all, hence the moniker ‘Baba’,” Sifuna said.

Sifuna confirmed that Odinga who is the party leader died in India while receiving treatment, saying the party and the country were in deep shock over the news.

“On behalf of the party, I send my condolences to the family, friends, party members and the millions across the world to whom the Rt Hon Odinga was a beacon of hope in a world filled with despair,” he said.

He described Odinga as a towering political figure whose influence shaped Kenya’s democratic journey for more than three decades.

“At whose feet democratic ideals have been nurtured and political careers grown, the Rt Hon Odinga will remain a true giant of our nation and a darling in the hearts of Kenyans, for his unwavering fight for justice and firm stand on freedom for all,” he noted.

The ODM Secretary-General said the party will continue working closely with the Odinga family as funeral plans take shape, and promised regular updates to the public.

“We shall be providing regular updates in conjunction with the family as Baba’s funeral rites are planned,” Sifuna said.

Sifuna celebrated Odinga’s legacy as a reformist, patriot and unifier whose political life inspired generations.

“May Baba’s soul find deserving rest in heaven,” he said.

Odinga’s death has drawn an outpouring of grief nationwide, with President William Ruto declaring a week-long period of national mourning and directing that the national flag be flown at half-mast across the country and in all Kenyan missions abroad.