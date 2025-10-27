Connect with us

Oburu Oginga assumes office as interim ODM Leader

His assumption of office comes as the party prepares for its 20th anniversary celebrations and charts its future in the post-Raila era.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 27 – Acting Orange Democratic Movement Party Leader Oburu Oginga has officially took charge at Chungwa House, marking his first day in office since his appointment following Raila Odinga’s death.

Oburu met with Secretary General Edwin Sifuna, Executive Director Oduor Ong’wen, and Deputy Organising Secretary Ruth Odinga during a brief meeting at the party headquarters.

The Siaya Senator was named to the role during a special National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting held on October 16, 2025.

According to ODM, the Siaya Senator will remain at the helm until a substantive leader is elected to replace the late Raila Odinga.

“The NEC has designated the Senator of Siaya County Dr. Oburu Odinga to be the acting party leader until the time the top party organs will meet and elect a substantive party leader to fit in the big shoes that have been left by our leader,” said ODM.

The Founding ODM Leader Raila Odinga passed away on October 15, 2025, following a cardiac arrest during a morning walk in India.

He was laid to rest at his ancestral home in Kang’o Ka Jaramogi, Bondo, Siaya County on October 19, 2025.

