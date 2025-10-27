Connect with us

NATIONAL NEWS

Oburu Oginga assumes office as acting ODM leader

The visit marks a key moment in the party’s transition following the death of long-serving leader Raila Odinga.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – Siaya Senator Oburu Oginga has officially assumed his role as the acting leader of the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM), marking his first visit to the party’s headquarters at Chungwa House in Nairobi since his appointment.

During the visit, Oburu met with Secretary General Edwin Sifuna, Executive Director Oduor Ong’wen, and Deputy Organising Secretary Ruth Odinga during a brief meeting at the party headquarters.

“Ag. Party Leader Oburu Oginga visited Chungwa House this morning. He had a feel of his new office and held a brief meeting with the SG Edwin Sifuna, Executive Director Oduor Ong’wen and Dep. Organizing Secretary Ruth Odinga. Karibu Mhe. Dkt. Oburu Oginga,” read a statement from the party’s official communication channels.

The Siaya Senator later chaired a meeting with top ODM officials including Secretary-General Edwin Sifuna, Executive Director Oduor Ong’wen, and Deputy Organizing Secretary Ruth Odinga, before chairing his inaugural Central Management Committee (CMC) meeting.

Oburu was named acting ODM leader on October 16, 2025, following the passing of his brother and founding party leader Raila Odinga, who died a day earlier. 

The party’s National Executive Council (NEC) ratified his appointment to ensure leadership continuity during the transition period.

According to the NEC, Oburu’s elevation was meant to provide stability and maintain the Odinga family’s symbolic leadership within the party as it navigates its next chapter ahead of the 2027 General Election.

He is expected to lead ongoing consultations on the party’s reorganization, its relations with the ruling administration, and the upcoming 20th ODM anniversary celebrations set to take place in Mombasa next month.

As acting leader, Oburu will serve in the interim capacity until ODM convenes to elect a substantive leader.

