Oburu Odinga formally announces Raila’s death in Bondo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 16 – Siaya Senator Oburu Oginga on Thursday led the Odinga family in formally announcing the death of his younger brother, former Prime Minister Raila Amolo Odinga, at the family’s Opoda home in Bondo, Siaya County.

Oburu’s visit marked a significant moment in Luo culture, fulfilling the traditional rite known as tero ywak pacho literally translated as “taking the cry home.”

The ritual signifies the official communication of a death to the extended family and the wider community, while symbolically opening the deceased’s homestead to mourners.

In Luo tradition, the duty of performing tero ywak pacho rests with the eldest surviving male relative, who carries the family’s collective grief back to the ancestral home.

Though Raila’s widow, Mama Ida Odinga, would ordinarily make the announcement to the public, the family turned to Oburu to fulfill the custom due to timing and cultural protocol.

By carrying out the ritual, Oburu effectively informed the clan, elders, and Odinga’s peers that the family was in mourning and that preparations for the burial would now begin.

His role also marked the transition from private grief to communal mourning, allowing relatives, friends, and supporters to visit the home and pay their respects.

Soon after his arrival, Oburu convened a meeting inside the homestead with close relatives, clan elders, and members of the funeral planning committee to discuss arrangements for Raila’s final journey.

Outside the compound, hundreds of mourners gathered, some weeping openly while others sang solemn songs celebrating Raila’s legacy.

The former Prime Minister, one of Kenya’s most influential and enduring political figures, died on Wednesday morning in India, where he had been receiving treatment.

His death has plunged the nation into mourning, with tributes pouring in from across the political divide and beyond Kenya’s borders.

Later in the day, Luo elders conducted the Tero Buru ceremony at the Opoda home a traditional farewell rite involving songs, chants, and symbolic gestures meant to honour the departed and usher the community into the mourning period.

The ceremony signified the beginning of collective remembrance for a man whose life and politics left an indelible mark on Kenya’s history.