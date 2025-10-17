Oburu celebrates Raila as a man of truth and justice

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 17 — Dr. Oburu Oginga, elder brother to the late Raila Amolo Odinga, delivered a deeply moving tribute at his State Funeral on Friday, celebrating the life, character, and legacy of Kenya’s longtime opposition leader and democracy icon.

Speaking at Nyayo National Stadium, Oburu described Raila as a man of unmatched intellect, courage, and integrity — a brother, mentor, and lifelong companion whose influence shaped not only his family but an entire nation.

“I have a very heavy heart to say farewell to my dear brother who was more than a brother to me,” the Siaya Senator said.

“He was my friend, my agemate, my advisor, my confidant, and even my business partner.”

He recalled their shared childhood in Sakwa, Bondo, where they were raised under a strict but loving mother who instilled in them discipline, hard work, and self-reliance.

“Our mother was more of a disciplinarian than our father,” he said. “She made sure we learned to cook, fetch firewood, wash clothes, and iron — and Raila excelled in all those things.”

Oburu, who is the Siaya Senator, said he and Raila grew up “more or less as twins,” their bond cemented by a closeness in age and shared experiences.

“The difference between me and my brother is only one year and two months,” he noted. “We did almost everything together.”

In a poignant revelation, Oburu shared that Raila passed away on his birthday, October 15 — a coincidence that has deepened his personal grief.

‘Number 1 in class’

He spoke with pride of Raila’s brilliance, describing him as a top performer throughout his academic life.

“Raila was always number one in class,” Oburu recalled with a smile. “I was average — number three, number four, sometimes five — but Raila was always number one.”

Beyond academics, Raila was also a gifted sportsman, excelling in triple jump, football, and pole vaulting. But, Oburu said, it was his brother’s passion for truth and justice that stood out even in childhood.

“My brother loved justice from the beginning,” he said. “He was a no-nonsense man who never tolerated lies or mediocrity. If you crossed him with something dishonest or substandard, his left hand was very fast — he would teach you a lesson that you must always be truthful,” he added to light laughter from the mourners.

Oburu hailed Raila’s courage and protective nature, saying he always stood up for his siblings.

“He protected me and our late brother because he was the brave one — always ready to confront anyone who attacked us,” he said.

Turning to Raila’s political legacy, Oburu acknowledged the trust placed in him by the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) to serve as acting party leader following his brother’s passing.

“Even though my brother was younger than me, I respected him as my leader in the political arena,” he said. “The shoes of Raila are too big to fill, but I will try my best — and I will not disappoint.”