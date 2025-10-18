Obama mourns Raila as true champion of democracy

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 18 – Former US President Barack Obama has eulogized the late former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, describing him as a “true champion of democracy” whose life was defined by sacrifice, courage, and unwavering commitment to Kenya’s freedom.

In a message of condolence, Obama hailed Raila as “a child of independence” who endured decades of struggle and suffering in pursuit of self-governance and justice for all Kenyans.

“Raila Odinga was a true champion of democracy. A child of independence, he endured decades of struggle and sacrifice for the broader cause of freedom and self-governance in Kenya,” Obama said.

The former US leader, whose father hailed from Kenya, recalled witnessing Raila’s deep patriotism and selflessness, noting that he always placed the country’s interests above his personal ambitions.

“Time and again, I personally saw him put the interests of his country ahead of his own ambitions,” Obama said, adding that Raila stood out as a leader willing to pursue peaceful reconciliation without compromising his values.

“Like few other leaders anywhere, he was willing to choose the path of peaceful reconciliation without compromising his core values,” he added.

Obama said Raila’s legacy would continue to inspire not only Kenyans but also people across Africa and the world.

“Through his life, Raila Odinga set an example not just for Kenyans, but across Africa and around the world. I know he will be missed,” he said.

He concluded by extending his and Michelle Obama’s condolences to the Odinga family and the people of Kenya.

“Michelle and I send our deepest condolences to his family and to the people of Kenya,” he said.