Nyayo Stadium stampede at Raila viewing leaves two dead, 163 injured

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 17 — Two mourners died and scores were injured on Friday when a crowd surged near Gate Five at Nyayo Stadium as thousands queued to view the body of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, according to Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) East Africa and police.

The incident occurred after the official State Funeral had concluded and most dignitaries had left the venue.

Witnesses said pressure built as lines were redirected towards the restricted viewing corridor, creating a bottleneck at the gate where mourners had been instructed to queue.

Friday’s tragedy raises to six the number of people dead so far since Thursday, when Odinga’s body was repatriated from India, where he died.

On Thursday, four people were shot dead during clashes between police and mourners at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.

His body will be airlifted to Kisumu on Saturday for an overnight stay at his Bondo home, ahead of a State burial on Sunday expected to draw thousands, including local and international dignitaries.

Unlike Thursday’s events, Friday’s state funeral was orderly and MSF said it treated 163 patients at the scene and referred 34 to hospitals for further care. “Most had blunt trauma and fractures. Two lives lost in the stampede today,” MSF said.

Nairobi police boss George Seda said the victims were attended to by emergency service providers on site. “Two of the victims succumbed while others are in stable condition,” he said, adding that officers helped clear corridors to allow ambulances through.

Medics said the majority of the injured were stabilised and discharged at the stadium after treatment for cuts, bruises and suspected sprains. Others were transferred for imaging and surgical reviews. The area around Gate Five was briefly cordoned off as responders worked.

Religious leaders have urged the government to enhance security in Kisumu on Saturday due to the large number of mourners expected from the region.