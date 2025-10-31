Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

The analysts say Kenya needs a minimum number of 95,000 police officers against the current 50,000 officers in order to meet the one police for every 450 citizen’s ratio/FILE

NATIONAL NEWS

NPS to Recruit 10,000 Police Officers on November 17

The NPS said the exercise aims to strengthen its human resource capacity and enhance service delivery across the country.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 31 — The National Police Service (NPS) has announced that it will conduct a nationwide recruitment exercise for 10,000 new police officers on November 17.

According to a notice issued by the Service, the recruitment will be carried out in accordance with the Constitution of Kenya and the National Police Service Commission Act, which governs the hiring and management of police officers.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The NPS said the exercise aims to strengthen its human resource capacity and enhance service delivery across the country.

The Service further emphasized that the recruitment process is entirely free of charge, warning members of the public against giving or receiving bribes in an attempt to secure placement.

“The National Police Service wishes to caution applicants and the general public that the recruitment exercise is free, fair, and merit-based. Any form of bribery, corruption, or canvassing will lead to automatic disqualification,” the notice stated.

The announcement comes as the government continues to focus on expanding the country’s security personnel to address emerging threats and improve community policing efforts.

The announcement came after the Employment and Labour Relations Court ruled that the National Police Service Commission (NPSC) has no constitutional authority to recruit police officers, declaring its recent recruitment exercise illegal.

Justice Hellen Wasilwa, delivering judgment in Nairobi, stated that the power to recruit, train, assign, suspend, and dismiss police officers lies exclusively with the National Police Service (NPS) — not the NPSC or any external body.

“Recruitment by national security organs can only be done by the organ itself, not by any other entity,” Justice Wasilwa ruled.

The court held that the NPSC is not a national security organ under Article 239(1) of the Constitution and therefore cannot exercise functions reserved for the NPS. Justice Wasilwa cited Articles 243 and 244, affirming that matters of police recruitment, training, and discipline fall squarely within the NPS mandate.

As a result, the judge declared that the recruitment drive announced by NPSC Chairperson Peter Lelei was null and void, and that Legal Notice No. 159 of September 19, 2025, which authorised the process, is unconstitutional.

The court further issued a permanent injunction barring the NPSC from conducting any future recruitment, training, assignment, suspension, or dismissal of police officers.

“A permanent order is hereby issued restraining the commission from proceeding with the recruitment or any related activities,” ruled Justice Wasilwa.

The decision effectively halts the ongoing police recruitment exercise and reaffirms the constitutional independence of the National Police Service in managing its personnel.

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

First Lady Rachel Ruto Hands Over Sh120mn Cochlear Implants to Restore Hearing for Kenyan Children

The devices, presented to the Ministry of Health under the First Lady’s Voice of Children Program, were a donation from Her Royal Highness Princess...

5 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Suspect Found Dead in Police Cell at Kisumu Central Station

KISUMU, Kenya, Oct 31 — A 21-year-old suspect who had been in police custody at the Kisumu Central Police Station was on Friday morning...

32 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Four Police Officers Arrested After Fatally Shooting Colleague in Mai Mahiu

According to a police report, Constable Hassan Lolkidid was shot dead early Wednesday morning while responding to a suspected criminal incident with five other...

44 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruto begins four-day Western Kenya tour, launches roads and hospital, inspects key projects

The President began by opening the 124-bed Butere Level Four Hospital in Kakamega built by county funds.

20 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto Launches construcion of Malava–Samitsi–Navakholo Road in Kakamega

President Ruto said the project reflects the Kenya Kwanza administration’s commitment to equitable development across all regions.

21 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kenya Tightens Border Security After Unrest in Tanzania Following Disputed Election

Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo said security agencies have been placed on high alert to maintain peace and order across all border points.

21 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Sakaja keen to extend ‘Dishi na County’ to Informal Schools

The Governor noted that expanding the programme to cover informal schools will require additional funding and infrastructure support.

22 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Ingasira, 4 others charged with Defrauding SHA Sh17.5mn in Fake Medical Claims

Ingasira together with four others however denied the charges and were each released on a Sh500,000 cash bail.

23 hours ago