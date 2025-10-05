NPS rejects embezzlement allegations against DIG Lagat, defends CHAN spending

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 5 — The National Police Service (NPS) has dismissed as false and misleading media reports alleging the loss of millions of shillings meant for officers who provided security during the African Nations Championship (CHAN) tournament in Nairobi.

In a statement issued Saturday, the Service described the reports — which linked the purported loss to the Deputy Inspector General of the Kenya Police Service (DIG–KPS) — as “distortions bordering on misinformation and character assassination.”

“The National Police Service has noted a sensationalist headline in a local daily. The alleged ‘facts’ reported are distortions that border on misinformation, constituting personal attacks and character assassination against the DIG–KPS,” the statement signed by NPS spokesperson Muchiri Nyaga read.

The Service clarified that it assigned 2,986 officers to provide security at Kasarani and Nyayo stadiums, but the number later rose to about 8,546 following heightened security demands during the tournament.

According to the NPS, the newspaper report failed to account for essential logistical expenses — including fuel, catering, and daily subsistence allowances for officers deployed from outside Nairobi — factors that significantly contributed to the overall expenditure.

“The purported exposé also fails to mention essential logistical considerations such as vehicle fuel, catering for officers, and the Daily Subsistence Allowance for those deployed from outside the Nairobi Region,” Nyaga stated.

Misleading

He added that these omissions painted a misleading picture of financial mismanagement, warning that such negligent reporting could expose the publication to civil and legal action.

The NPS reaffirmed its commitment to accountability and transparency, emphasizing that the Service remains open to public scrutiny and guided by principles of professionalism and integrity.

“As a Service, we remain open to public scrutiny and shall at all times strive to be responsive, transparent, and accountable,” Nyaga emphasized.

The 2024 African Nations Championship (CHAN), held between August 2 and 31 across Kenya, Tanzania, and Uganda, saw Kenya fined a total of over Sh12 million by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) for multiple safety and security breaches at Kasarani Stadium.

CAF imposed a $50,000 (approximately Sh6.5 million) fine after fans breached the perimeter wall during Kenya’s match against Morocco, warning that continued lapses could lead to the relocation of Kenya’s fixtures.

Kenya had been fined Sh1.9 million following similar security lapses during its opening game against the Democratic Republic of Congo.