Nigerian police fire tear gas as protesters gather over separatist leader

Kanu, who has been in detention since 2021, has denied the charges.

Published

The Nigerian police have fired tear gas to disperse protesters who had gathered in the capital, Abuja over the continued detention of separatist leader Nnamdi Kanu.

The protesters, led by activist and publisher of the Sahara Reporters news site, Omoyele Sowore, want the immediate release of Kanu, who faces terrorism charges in court and heads the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (Ipob).

Ipob is seeking independence for what they call the Biafran nation in south-eastern Nigeria.

Eyewitnesses said police officers fired multiple rounds of tear gas at people who had begun to gather as early as 07:00.

The police also blocked major roads in the capital, causing heavy gridlock and confusion across several parts of the city.

In a post on X, Sowore said that security operatives had arrested several individuals, including Kanu’s family members and legal team.

The police have not commented on the reported arrests.

