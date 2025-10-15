National Assembly sets Thursday full-day tribute for Raila

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 15 – The National Assembly will on Thursday hold a special sitting to honor the late former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

Speaker Moses Wetang’ula announced that the tribute session will run from 10:00 a.m. to midnight, allowing all 349 MPs a chance to pay their respects.

“Members will have an opportunity to eulogies our fallen hero accordingly,” Wetangula said.

Wetang’ula said the session will be the only one dedicated to eulogizing Odinga, who died on Wednesday at age 80 while receiving treatment in India.

He further directed members to wear black attire with ribbons and maintain a solemn atmosphere throughout the proceedings.

The House observed a minute of silence as Speaker Moses Wetang’ula hailed Raila Odinga as a great statesman larger than life and whose legacy will forever be remembered.

President William Ruto has declared a week-long mourning period following Raila Odinga’s death, which will culminate in a state funeral.

Tributes continue to pour in from across the world as Kenya mourns the loss of a leader who profoundly shaped the nation’s politics.