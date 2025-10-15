Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Kenya

National Assembly sets Thursday full-day tribute for Raila

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 15 – The National Assembly will on Thursday hold a special sitting to honor the late former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

Speaker Moses Wetang’ula announced that the tribute session will run from 10:00 a.m. to midnight, allowing all 349 MPs a chance to pay their respects.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“Members will have an opportunity to eulogies our fallen hero accordingly,” Wetangula said.

Wetang’ula said the session will be the only one dedicated to eulogizing Odinga, who died on Wednesday at age 80 while receiving treatment in India.

He further directed members to wear black attire with ribbons and maintain a solemn atmosphere throughout the proceedings.

The House observed a minute of silence as Speaker Moses Wetang’ula hailed Raila Odinga as a great statesman larger than life and whose legacy will forever be remembered.

President William Ruto has declared a week-long mourning period following Raila Odinga’s death, which will culminate in a state funeral.

Tributes continue to pour in from across the world as Kenya mourns the loss of a leader who profoundly shaped the nation’s politics.

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Modi mourns ‘dear friend’ Raila as towering statesman, cherished friend of India

Modi said he was “deeply saddened by the passing of my dear friend and former Prime Minister of Kenya, Raila Odinga.”

5 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

ODM Calls for Unity as Party Mourns Raila

ODM Secretary-General Edwin Sifuna called on members to uphold the values of peace, solidarity and reflection as the party and nation come to terms...

10 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Nairobi Hospital, Insurance CEOs Announce Full Reinstatement of Coverage

The reinstatement, reached through several weeks of structured dialogue, marks a significant milestone in restoring confidence.

16 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

PS Karugu describes Raila as a defender of the constitution

Raila was a compassionate yet bold and courageous leader, a man who taught me that it is acceptable,to hold an opposing view and to...

25 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

‘Kenya’s foremost statesman, great son of Africa’: Ruto mourns Raila

The President described Odinga as a colossus of Kenya’s modern politics, a tireless warrior in Kenya's struggle for freedom and prosperity.

33 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruto tasks Mudavadi to lead delegation to retrieve Raila’s body from India

President Ruto announced that the Government of India has offered to facilitate and cover the repatriation process following Kenya’s formal request.

47 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Grief, songs and chaos at Raila Odinga’s Karen home as mourners stream in

Inside the compound, the scene was raw and emotional. Supporters wept openly, chanting liberation songs that once energized Odinga’s political rallies but now carried...

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruto declares week-long mourning for Raila, national flag to fly at half-mast

President Ruto confirmed that Odinga will be accorded a State Funeral with full honors, in recognition of his decades-long service to the nation.

1 hour ago