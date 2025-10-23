Nairobi Water Embarks on Mass Disconnection of Illegal connections and Defaulting Accounts

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 23 – The Nairobi City Water and Sewerage Company has launched a large-scale disconnection exercise targeting illegal water connections and customers with outstanding arrears across the city.

In a statement released by the utility provider, the company confirmed that the ongoing operation has already affected several areas, including Eastleigh, the National Oil terminal in Industrial Area, Harambee Estate, Outering Road Estate, and Delta Hotel along University Way.

NCWSC has urged all customers with pending arrears to clear their bills promptly or visit its offices to make payment arrangements to avoid disconnection.

“The mass disconnection exercise is still ongoing across all our Regions within the City,” read a statement.

The government estimates that there were close to 130 illegal connections in the line serving Lang’ata residents, High Rise, Ngei and some parts of Kibera.

Studies by the government have shown that Kenya loses Sh10 billion per year through non-revenue water.