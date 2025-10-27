Nairobi United founder hails ‘historic’ CAF milestone

NAIROBI, Kenya, October 27 — Nairobi United Founder and Chairman Samwel Born Maina has hailed the club’s stunning victory over Tunisian giants Étoile Sportive du Sahel (ESS) as a “historic milestone” for Kenyan football, marking the team’s first-ever qualification for the CAF Confederation Cup group stages.

Speaking after the hard-fought win, Maina described the achievement as the culmination of years of sacrifice, faith, and unrelenting belief in the dream of building a homegrown football powerhouse.

“In 2018, I started a journey. I didn’t know the destination, but I knew I had the zeal and passion,” Maina reflected.

“I sacrificed a lot. I gave up so much for the sake of football, got frustrated, betrayed, but soldiered on. We fell down but dusted ourselves and stood up again, even in the darkest of circumstances.”

Maina paid glowing tribute to individuals and teams that shaped Nairobi United’s journey from a small regional outfit to continental contenders.

“Owen Makokha, thank you for that slot you gave me to participate in the Nairobi West Regional League. That was the mustard seed you planted which is now a large tree,” he said, adding that numerous coaches and supporters kept the vision alive through the years.

He credited Coach Kenyatta and Coach Owoko for their early efforts in nurturing the squad, and hailed Coach Simon Mbugua of Ruiru Hotstars for instilling belief and ambition in the team.

“Then came Paul Okatwa, who took us to the next level — he introduced the culture of prayers, Bible and Koran readings. Paul, asante. God did it for the boys,” Maina noted emotionally.

He extended gratitude to the Ruiru Hotstars family, Mwihoko Football Club, Matieko Club in Kisii, Talanta FC, Kahawa United, and many others who offered friendly matches and support through the years.

“The current players and all who have ever worn the Nairobi United badge — tonight’s historic win belongs to all of you. You were cogs of this big machine,” he said.

“The coaches and our brothers from many teams that worked with us closely over the years, this is for you too.”

Maina also praised Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja for what he termed decisive support that helped stabilize and elevate the club.

“Governor Sakaja, you came in and injected proper oil into this big machine. Without you, tonight wouldn’t be possible. Mungu akubariki Sir, together with your team led by Osman and Davy,” he stated.

As celebrations continue, Maina reaffirmed his belief that Nairobi United’s victory is not just a win for the club, but for Kenyan football as a whole.

“Nairobi United to the world,” he declared.