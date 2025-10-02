Connect with us

Nairobi County Advances Childcare Transformation Agenda as Stakeholders Finalize New Childcare Facility Regulations

The initiative is central to the broader ECD transformative agenda championed by Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja in partnership with Big Win Philanthropy.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 2 – The Nairobi City County Government (NCCG), through its Early Childhood Development (ECD) and Vocational Training sub-sector, successfully concluded a two-day strategic workshop focused on reviewing and finalizing the implementation roadmap for the Nairobi County Childcare Facilities Regulations.

“This initiative forms a critical component of the broader ECD transformative agenda,” stated Education Chief Officer Ahmed Abdi.

“The new regulations will serve as a framework for streamlining childcare services throughout Nairobi county, establishing clear quality assurance benchmarks for all facilities.”

The collaborative workshop brought together key stakeholders from across NCCG sectors—including Education, Health, Social Services, Urban planning and Legal—along with crucial partners such as Big Win, UNICEF, APHRC, Nurture First, Collaborative Action for Child Care, COVAW and Kidogo Early Years.

Evans Mogire and Terry Njeru from the Office of the County Attorney presented the draft regulations, leading discussions focused on ensuring inclusivity, transparency, sustainability, and accountability. Following intensive deliberation, stakeholders proposed key amendments, and a finalized roadmap for the completion of the regulatory approval process was agreed upon.

Ruth Owuor, Director of Education, emphasized the anticipated impact.

“This move is expected to significantly enhance the well-being and developmental outcomes of young children in the city, while also supporting working families with reliable and high-standard childcare options,” she stated.

 “The goal is to elevate the standards of early childhood care and education across the county by introducing robust, enforceable guidelines that ensure the safety, quality, and developmental appropriateness of all childcare environments.”

Nominated Member of County Assembly and a Member of the Education committee Lily Kidenda stated that the finalization of these Childcare Regulations is a monumental step forward for the county.

“It signals a firm commitment from Governor Sakaja’s administration to the safety and foundational development of every child in Nairobi. As a representative of the Legislative arm of the Nairobi County Assembly, I am thrilled to see robust guidelines being put in place that will not only guarantee quality care to our children,” she stated.

“The County Assembly stands ready to fully support and fast-track the necessary approvals to make this transformative vision a reality.”

