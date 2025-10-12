Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Headlines

‘Nairobi cannot continue to be the city in the filth,’ – President Ruto

Nairobi cannot continue to be the city in the filth. You see that we have already started cleaning the Nairobi River. And now all estates are in the final stages of signing an agreement with the private sector on how we are going to clean this city,” the Head of State said when he attended Sunday Service to commemorate AIC Ziwani Church 70 years of faith and dedicated service.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 12 – President William Ruto has announced a new partnership between the national government and the Nairobi City County aimed at tackling the capital’s persistent garbage and waste management challenges.

Speaking on Saturday, President Ruto said the joint initiative will involve the engagement of private sector players to support waste collection and disposal efforts across the city.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“Nairobi cannot continue to be the city in the filth. You see that we have already started cleaning the Nairobi River. And now all estates are in the final stages of signing an agreement with the private sector on how we are going to clean this city. It cannot continue the way it is,” the Head of State said when he attended Sunday Service to commemorate AIC Ziwani Church 70 years of faith and dedicated service.

The initiative comes amid growing concerns over poor sanitation and waste accumulation in various parts of Nairobi, which has negatively impacted the city’s environment and public health.

President Ruto noted that Nairobi roads are still below standard. He stated that government will allocate resources to improve and expand the city’s road network

“We must not have mud along our roads. This city will have streetlights so that we make sure that Nairobi is clean, becomes motorable and a city in the light, not in darkness. I have committed that the national government will provide resources,” he pledged.

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

Headlines

Mudavadi Hails Police Service for Global Peacekeeping Record

Mudavadi cited the deployment of more than 800 Kenyan police officers to Haiti, nearly 12,000 kilometres away, as a recent example of the country’s...

2 hours ago

County News

Kindiki Assures Equal Development for All Regions, Regardless of Politics

Kindiki emphasized that no one chooses their tribe and that every Kenyan should feel free to live and do business anywhere in the country.

2 hours ago

Headlines

KRA Shuts Down Customs System for Maintenance

NAIROBI,Kenya Oct 11-The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) has announced that its Integrated Customs Management System (iCMS) will be temporarily unavailable this Sunday, October 12,...

4 hours ago

BOTTOM-UP

Kiharu MP Nyoro Warns of Mounting Debt as Loan-Funded Projects Stall

He alleged that much of the borrowed money is being channeled into non-existent or stalled projects, including stadiums and other development programs.

5 hours ago

2027 KENYA ELECTIONS

Government to tackle misinformation by opposition’

Government Spokesman Isaac Mwaura and Tourism Cabinet Secretary Rebecca Miano have said that Kenyans were being fed with false propaganda and misinformation by the...

8 hours ago

business

Mudavadi Urges COMESA to Strengthen Link Between Peace, Security and Trade

Mudavadi said conflicts across the region continue to undermine cross-border commerce, disrupt supply chains, and diminish investor confidence.

14 hours ago

crime

Woman drowns in Lake Victoria in apparent suicide incident

Witnesses said she appeared lost in thought for a long time before calmly removing her top and placing it beside her, along with her...

15 hours ago

Headlines

Raila Odinga is recuperating in India, Oburu Denies Critical Illness reports

"I want to tell you that Raila is up and about and he is just like any other human being. He was a little...

17 hours ago