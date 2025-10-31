Connect with us

NACADA nets thousands of litres of illicit brew in major Kericho blitz

Published

KERICHO, Kenya, Oct 31 – In a sweeping dawn raid that struck at the heart of illicit alcohol trade, a multi-agency security team has netted a staggering haul of illegal brew, dealing a massive blow to peddlers in Kericho County.

The operation, spearheaded by the National Authority for the Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse (NACADA) in collaboration with the National Police Service and the National Government Administration Officers (NGAO), descended upon Kaplelartet Location in Sigowet Division.

The crackdown left a trail of destroyed brewing dens, with agents seizing and destroying an eye-watering 50,000 litres of the illicit drink Kangara, 100 litres of the potent spirit Chang’aa, and 1,000 litres of molasses used as a key ingredient in the production of the dangerous concoctions.

Attributing the success to a broader government directive, NACADA’s Chief Executive Officer Anthony Omerikwa revealed that this operation is a key part of the ongoing Rapid Results Initiative, a no-nonsense strategy ordered by Interior Cabinet Secretary Hon. Kipchumba Murkomen to decisively tackle the vice.

“This is not an isolated event, but a clear statement of intent under the directive of CS Murkomen,” Omerikwa stated. “Our Rapid Results Initiative is mobilizing all government machinery to dismantle these networks that poison our communities and destroy families.”

With a critical eye on the ongoing school holidays, the CEO issued a stern warning, indicating that the Authority is dramatically scaling up its operations countrywide.

“Our children are home, and we cannot allow them to fall prey to the scourge of substance use. The vacuum left by school can be dangerous, and we are acting proactively to ensure they are protected,” he asserted.

“This means our officers will be everywhere, from the villages to the urban centres, leaving no stone unturned in our pursuit of those profiting from this poison. Consider this a notice: we are coming for you.”

The operation in Kericho, an area long plagued by the health and social devastation of illicit alcohol, is being hailed as a significant victory and a precursor of an intensified, nationwide crackdown to safeguard the nation’s future.

