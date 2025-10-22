Connect with us

NATIONAL NEWS

NACADA nets Sh1.2mn in counterfeit alcohol crackdown

The raid targeted a network distributing counterfeit alcohol, a trade identified as having a devastating impact on the youth in the Keumbu area.

Published

KISII, Kenya, Oct 22 – In a decisive blow to the illicit alcohol trade, a multi-agency team led by the National Authority for the Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse (NACADA) has confiscated counterfeit alcohol with an estimated street value of Sh1.2 million in Keumbu, Kisii County.

The operation is a direct implementation of the ongoing Rapid Results Initiative (RRI) against drugs and substance abuse, recently announced by the Cabinet Secretary for Interior and National Administration, Kipchumba Murkomen.

The operation, conducted Wednesday following meticulous intelligence gathering, saw NACADA officers work in tandem with personnel from the National Police Service (Kisii County) and the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA).

During the swift and coordinated crackdown, the team successfully seized a substantial consignment of illicit drinks.

The confiscated products included popular but counterfeit brands known to pose severe health risks to consumers.

Attributing the operation to the government’s renewed vigour, NACADA Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Anthony Omerikwa, stated that the Keumbu raid is a clear signal of the Authority’s commitment to the Rapid Results Initiative directed by CS Murkomen during the recent Jukwaa la Usalama forum.

“This operation in Kisii is not an isolated event. It is a targeted action under the broader, sustained Rapid Results Initiative against the scourge of drugs and illicit alcohol, as championed by the Interior CS,” Dr. Omerikwa declared. “Our message to those peddling these poisonous substances is unequivocal: we are coming for you.”

The CEO further issued a stern warning, noting a concerning surge in drug use across the country and vowing that NACADA will not relent.

“As we notice an alarming uptick in substance abuse nationwide, our resolve only strengthens. This crackdown will continue unabated. We will pursue every lead, dismantle every network, and ensure that our communities are safe from this threat,” he affirmed.

The case has now been handed over to the relevant agencies for comprehensive investigations and subsequent prosecution of the suspects involved. NACADA has reiterated its call for public vigilance and support in reporting illegal activities related to drug and substance abuse.

