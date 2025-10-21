NACADA leads Maseno operation to dismantle student-targeted drug network

KISUMU, Kenya, Oct 21 – A multi-agency operation led by the National Authority for the Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse (NACADA) has dealt a major blow to a drug trafficking network targeting university students in Maseno, Kisumu County.

Acting on credible intelligence, the enforcement team comprising NACADA officers, the Anti-Narcotics Unit (ANU), and the National Police Service (NPS) conducted a midday raid in the Maseno area that resulted in the recovery of a significant consignment of narcotics and illicit substances.

During the operation, officers recovered two basins full of bhang, 55 packets of export cigarettes, 20 litres of chang’aa, and several Rizlers, all believed to be part of an organized distribution network targeting students in learning institutions.

The seized items have an estimated street value of Sh800,000. One suspect was arrested at the scene, while another escaped and is being pursued by law enforcement officers.

Investigations have revealed that the consignment had been partly dispatched to Manyatta, Kisumu, and another outlet within Maseno town, to supply students in and around the university area. Authorities believe this operation forms part of a broader effort to intercept drug cartels exploiting young people in institutions of higher learning.

Speaking after the operation, NACADA Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Anthony Omerikwa, reaffirmed the Authority’s unwavering commitment to the ongoing 100-Day Rapid Results Initiative (RRI) against drug and substance abuse, as directed by the Cabinet Secretary for Interior and National Administration, Hon. Kipchumba Murkomen.

“This operation underscores our resolve to dismantle criminal drug networks that prey on the youth. The Rapid Results Initiative remains in force, and NACADA will continue coordinating multi-agency efforts to ensure our communities and learning institutions are free from drugs,” said Dr. Omerikwa.

He further noted that the Authority will sustain intelligence-led enforcement while strengthening collaboration with local communities, universities, and security agencies to curb the spread of narcotics in academic environments.

The operation at Maseno adds to a growing list of nationwide enforcement activities under the RRI framework aimed at restoring public safety and protecting the country’s young population from the grip of addiction.