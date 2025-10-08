Mwanza to host regional headquarters to boost safety on Lake Victoria

KISUMU, Kenya Oct 8 – The East African Community (EAC) has successfully completed the development of maritime infrastructure in Tanzania as part of a regional initiative to curb the rising number of deaths on Lake Victoria.

This milestone was highlighted during the 1st Extraordinary Sectoral Council of Ministers and Permanent Secretaries of the Lake Victoria Basin Commission (LVBC) held in Kisumu.

Delegates from the six EAC member states convened to assess the progress and future direction of maritime safety in the region.

Speaking at the event, Kenya’s East African Community Principal Secrerary Caroline Karugu emphasized the urgent need for safety on the lake, citing troubling statistics.

“According to data from the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, we are losing 5,000 lives every year on Lake Victoria. Many of these deaths are preventable. As the EAC, we cannot allow this to continue,” Karugu said.

She noted that approximately 50 percent of the fatalities are fishermen, underlining the importance of making the lake safe not only for transportation but also for livelihoods.

The EAC Council Chairperson disclosed that operational maritime and rescue centers have been established in the three EAC countries bordering the lake, Kenya, Uganda, and Tanzania. to tackle this challenge fully.

The regional coordination headquarters has been set up in Mwanza, Tanzania, while satellite centres are being set up in Kisumu, Kenya, and Entebbe, Uganda.

“The Mwanza centre is now fully operational and ready to serve as the central hub for all maritime emergency responses on the lake,” said Dr. Karugu.

She added: “The Kisumu and Entebbe centres are not yet fully developed and will greatly improve our ability to respond to emergencies swiftly.”

In total, 16 maritime and rescue centers will also be set up and distributed along the Lake Victoria shoreline, 9 in Uganda, 4 in Kenya, and 3 in Tanzania.

Dr. Karugu reassured lake users that the EAC is now better equipped than ever to respond to accidents, improve rescue times, and reduce fatalities.

Representatives from other EAC countries lauded the achievement.

Ludovick Nduhiye, Deputy Permanent Secretary in Tanzania’s Ministry of Transport, expressed pride that Mwanza had been selected as the host for the regional headquarters.

“This is a landmark achievement for all partner states. The infrastructure will not only save lives but also support economic growth by making Lake Victoria safer for business and transport,” said Nduhiye.

LVBC Executive Secretary, Dr. Masinde Bwire, added that the operational coordination center in Mwanza will serve as the backbone of the region’s efforts to enhance maritime safety.

Additionally, Karugu revealed that the Council had reached an agreement on how to utilize Sh 7.8 billion (equivalent to 50 million euros) in funding from the Government of Germany.

“The funds will be directed toward improving sanitation around the Lake Victoria Basin, making the lake not only safer but also more sustainable for generations to come,” she stated