Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Justin Muturi/FILE

NATIONAL NEWS

Muturi slams ‘rumour peddlers’ amid reports of secret talks with Ruto

Former Attorney General Justin Muturi has dismissed reports linking him to secret talks with President William Ruto, terming them “baseless propaganda.”

Published

Muturi Denies Claims of Meeting Emissaries From President Ruto

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 13 — Former Attorney General and ex-Cabinet Secretary Justin Muturi has dismissed reports linking him to backchannel talks with President William Ruto, describing the claims as baseless propaganda.

In a statement, Muturi said he has neither met nor communicated with the Head of State or any of his representatives.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“Let it be clear, I have never met, sent, nor received any emissaries from President William Ruto or anyone acting on his behalf,” said Muturi.

He termed the reports a desperate attempt to push false narratives and sow division, insisting that his political decisions are guided by principle rather than expediency.

“I stand by my principles and my word. I do not trade my convictions for convenience or political favours,” he added.

Muturi, who served in Ruto’s Cabinet before his axing in a reshuffle that created a broad-based government, accused unnamed individuals of spreading lies for political gain.

“Kenyans deserve honesty, not fabricated headlines from rumour peddlers,” he said.

Vocal critic

Since his dismissal from the Cabinet on March 26, Muturi has been a vocal critic of President Ruto, particularly over alleged abductions during anti-government protests.

His son was among those reportedly abducted and later released — an incident that deepened his opposition to the administration.

Muturi has also accused the President of engaging in corrupt dealings, claiming he was pressured to approve a Sh129 billion deal with Russian oligarchs while in office.

Meanwhile, President Ruto has embarked on a charm offensive aimed at bringing together political rivals in what he describes as a unity-driven development agenda.

Speaking during a church service in Ziwani, Nairobi County, on Sunday — accompanied by Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen and Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja — Ruto said Kenya’s transformation into a first-world country by 2055 would require broad collaboration across political divides.

“I have engaged key leaders, including former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, former President Uhuru Kenyatta, and former Senator Gideon Moi, to ensure we take Kenya from a third-world country to a first-world country in our lifetime,” Ruto stated.

The President emphasized that the time had come to elevate the country to the next level, revealing that he has held one-on-one meetings with more than half of all lawmakers to rally support for his long-term vision.

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

County News

‘I will fix Nairobi,’ Kuria pledges as he declares bid for Nairobi Governorship

Dear President William Ruto. Today you spoke to my heart. Like Prime Minister Baba Raila Amolo Odinga has told me countless times, Nairobi can...

2 hours ago

BOTTOM-UP

Interviews to Select 100,000 Youth for KSh50,000 Grants begin on October 13 – President Ruto

"Starting tomorrow, in every sub-county across Kenya, we will begin identifying 100,000 young people because we want to harness their energy, talent, and expertise...

8 hours ago

Headlines

Gachagua Criticizes Government for Importing Rice and public sector failures

KIRINYAGA, Kenya Oct 12 – DCP Party Leader Rigathi Gachagua has castigated the Kenya Kwanza government, raising concerns over what he terms the unnecessary...

12 hours ago

DIPLOMACY

GCA Host Country Agreement Lawfully Granted, Says Foreign Ministry

The Ministry reiterated that the process strictly followed legal procedures, including Cabinet approval, publication of a legal notice, and parliamentary ratification.

14 hours ago

DIPLOMACY

Mbadi leads Kenya’s delegation in high-level economics talks with IMF & World Bank

Speaking in Washington, Principal Secretary for National Treasury Dr. Chris Kiptoo confirmed Kenya’s participation in the meetings, emphasizing the country's commitment to advancing economic...

16 hours ago

Headlines

Ruto Engages Raila, Uhuru, Gideon Moi in 2055 First World Plan

“I have engaged key leaders, including former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, former President Uhuru Kenyatta, and former Senator Gideon Moi, to ensure we take...

20 hours ago

ENFORCED DISAPPEARANCE

UMG Party Candidate Resurfaces After 24 Hours of Incommunicado Detention

Party leader and former Meru Governor Kawira Mwangaza has confirmed that Daniel Kipchirchir Kirui, who is the party's Baringo Senatorial by-election candidate was found...

21 hours ago

Headlines

‘Nairobi cannot continue to be the city in the filth,’ – President Ruto

Nairobi cannot continue to be the city in the filth. You see that we have already started cleaning the Nairobi River. And now all...

22 hours ago