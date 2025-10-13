Connect with us

MP’s driver in court after viral traffic outburst

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 13 — The driver of Kibra MP Peter Orero was on Monday arraigned in court to face traffic-related charges following a viral video that showed him driving on the wrong side of the road in Nairobi, as the legislator hurled insults at other motorists.

The incident, recorded by CNN journalist Larry Madowo on Thursday, captured the MP encouraging his driver to continue obstructing traffic and even daring the journalist to “take the video to President William Ruto,” in an apparent display of impunity.

Police had sought the driver on charges of careless driving, obstruction, and driving on the wrong side of the road, offences that contravene Kenya’s Traffic Act.

The National Police Service (NPS) fast-tracked the investigation after the clip sparked national outrage over the conduct of VIP convoys on public roads.

NPS Spokesperson Michael Muchiri reiterated that only emergency and select official vehicles — including those for the President, Deputy President, and emergency services — are legally permitted to obstruct traffic.

“No one is above the law. We will continue taking action against those who misuse public roads or hide behind VIP tags to break traffic rules,” he said.

The National Police Service further revealed that a number of similar cases involving diplomatic and government number plates are under review.

Senator faces backlash

Monday’s arraignment came even as Nominated Senator Hamida Kibwana faced a fierce backlash after defending the MP’s conduct, claiming it stemmed from the “demands of political life.”

ODM Senator faces backlash after defending Orero over viral traffic incident » Capital News (capitalfm.co.ke)

“Kenyans don’t understand how demanding political life can be — from constituency duties to assembly sessions and committee work. The constant pressure takes a toll on mental health. That’s why my Mental Health Bill seeks to establish a desk to support leaders’ wellness,” she posted.

Her remarks sparked swift reactions online, with many dismissing the defence as dishonest and tone-deaf.

Hospitality executive Mohammed Hersi retorted that many other professions face greater mental health challenges without breaking the law.

“If any profession faces high mental strain, it’s the police, doctors, nurses, and teachers — not legislators driving fuel guzzlers on the wrong side of the road,” he said.

City lawyer Willis Otieno also ridiculed Kibwana’s comments, saying they appeared to confirm that “lawmakers are mentally unstable and in need of a Bill to fix it.”

The 26-second clip of MP Orero and his driver has reignited public anger over the behaviour of politicians and VIP convoys on Kenyan roads, with citizens demanding stricter enforcement of traffic laws.

NPS Traffic Commandant Fredrick Ochieng warned that law enforcement will continue targeting motorists who misuse VIP privileges.

“Having a political office does not grant anyone the right to endanger other road users,” he stated, asserting NPS commitment to enforcing road discipline.

