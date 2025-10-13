Mombasa rolls out mandatory watersports safety checks after Ocean Festival tragedy

MOMBASA, Kenya, Oct 13 — Mombasa County has announced new safety regulations requiring mandatory clearance from the County Security Committee and the County Disaster Management Unit before any water sport competition or ocean-based event can take place.

The directive follows Friday’s tragic accident during the Ocean Festival boat racing competition at Tudor Creek, where four young men died after their vessel capsized.

Governor Abdulswamad Sharrif Nassir, who confirmed the recovery of all the victims’ bodies on Monday, said the new measures aim to prevent similar tragedies in the future.

“We will be sending communication to all hotels and establishments along the seashore that, going forward, anyone wishing to hold an event of this magnitude must obtain clearance from both the County Security and Disaster Management teams,” Nassir said.

“Once approval is granted, our disaster and enforcement officers will be stationed at the site throughout the event to ensure compliance with safety standards.”

Governor Nassir announced that all three victims — Caleb Otieno (21), Steven Karembo (23), and Thomas Wanyonyi (24) — had been recovered from the ocean after a two-day operation by a multi-agency team involving the Kenya Coast Guard Service, Kenya Navy, and local divers.

“As of 12th October at 3.46pm, we recovered the body of Caleb Otieno. At 1.09am and 1.13am on 13th October, we recovered Steven Karembo and Thomas Wanyonyi, respectively,” he said.

Victims identified

The bodies were found at different locations — one near the accident site and others swept by ocean currents towards Nyali Bridge. They were taken to the Coast General Teaching and Referral Hospital mortuary, where post-mortem examinations will be conducted.

Governor Nassir said both the national and county governments would assist the bereaved families with burial arrangements. Psychological support will also be provided to survivors and affected families by the Kenya Red Cross, Community 911, and the county’s social services team.

The governor confirmed that the Kenya Coast Guard Service and the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) will lead a comprehensive inquiry into the tragedy to establish what went wrong and ensure accountability.

“A full report will be shared publicly, including with the media, to clarify exactly what transpired and how we reached this point,” he said.

Nassir said the county will work closely with the Kenya Maritime Authority and other enforcement agencies to ensure that only seaworthy vessels are used during events and that every participant wears a life jacket.

“Whether it’s organizers failing to provide life jackets or negligence where people refuse to wear them, enforcement officers will act firmly,” he warned.

New enforcement unit

The county government has also announced the creation of a Marine Rescue Unit within the county inspectorate. The initiative will recruit and train young divers from local Beach Management Units (BMUs) who were instrumental in the recovery operation.

“Commencing immediately, the Deputy Governor, who also serves as the Acting CEC for Blue Economy, will onboard youth from every BMU on paid attachments,” Nassir said.

“They will receive formal training in marine rescue, diving, and use of safety equipment.”

With support from the World Bank, Mombasa County is set to acquire a dedicated rescue boat and additional vessels for a permanent marine safety fleet.

“We are turning this painful moment into a lasting solution. The safety of our young people will no longer be left to chance,” the governor said.

The tragedy, which occurred during the popular East African Ocean Festival at Tudor Creek, has reignited public concern over maritime safety preparedness and the regulation of recreational ocean activities along the Coast.