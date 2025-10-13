MoE releases 2026 school calendar slotting first term kickoff on January 5

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 13 — The Ministry of Education on Monday released the 2026 school calendar, setting the opening date for the first term on January 5, 2026, and closing on April 3, marking a 13-week learning period.

A circular signed by Basic Education Principal Secretary Julius Bitok, indicated that learners will proceed for a three-week holiday from April 6 to April 24 before resuming for the second term.

The second term will begin on April 25 and end on August 7, with a planned a two-week mid-term break running from June 15 to June 28 and a three-week holiday from August 10 to August 28.

The third term is scheduled to start on August 24 and run until November 14, lasting nine weeks with no mid-term break.

“Activities and visits to secondary schools in third term in 2026 remain banned as per the earlier circulars,” the PS stressed.

Learners will then proceed for a long holiday from November 17 to January 2, 2027.

Diploma Teacher Training Colleges will begin the first term on January 6, followed by the second and third terms starting on April 27 and August 24, respectively.

The circular also outlines the national examination calendar, indicating that KCPE and KPSEA will take place between November 16 and 19, while the KCSE examination period will run from November 23 to December 17, 2026.

Bitok directed all regional, county, and sub-county education directors to ensure adherence to the schedule, emphasizing that the calendar aligns with the Ministry’s efforts to restore normal learning timelines following COVID-induced disruptions.