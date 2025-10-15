Modi mourns ‘dear friend’ Raila as towering statesman, cherished friend of India

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 15 — Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has joined world leaders in mourning the death of Kenya’s former Prime Minister Raila Amolo Odinga, describing him as a “towering statesman and a cherished friend of India.”

In a heartfelt tribute, Modi said he was “deeply saddened by the passing of my dear friend and former Prime Minister of Kenya, Raila Odinga.”

“He was a towering statesman and a cherished friend of India. I had the privilege of knowing him closely since my days as Chief Minister of Gujarat, and our association continued over the years,” Modi said, noting that Raila had “a special affection for India, our culture, values, and ancient wisdom.”

The Indian leader recalled Odinga’s deep admiration for Ayurveda and India’s traditional medicine systems, saying he had personally witnessed their healing impact on his daughter’s health.

“This was reflected in his efforts to strengthen India–Kenya ties,” Modi added.

Odinga, 80, passed away on Tuesday in Kochi, India, where he had been undergoing treatment.

His death has sent shockwaves across Africa and beyond, marking the end of a political era defined by his reformist leadership, resilience, and Pan-African vision.

Following President William Ruto’s announcement of a seven-day period of national mourning, the Head of State revealed that the Government of India has offered to facilitate and cover the repatriation of Odinga’s remains to Kenya.

“Giant of democracy’

Ruto dispatched Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi to India to lead a high-level Kenyan delegation overseeing the process.

The team includes Cabinet Secretaries Kipchumba Murkomen (Transport) and Hassan Joho (Mining and Blue Economy), parliamentary leaders, and members of the Odinga family — among them Mama Ida Odinga and Senator Oburu Odinga.

President Ruto confirmed plans to accord Odinga a State Funeral with full honors, describing him as “a giant of democracy, a fearless freedom fighter, and a tireless warrior for good governance.”

“Kenya, Africa, and the world mourn the passing of a beacon of courage and a father of our democracy. Raila Odinga’s name will forever [be] etched in the story of our Republic,” Ruto said in his national address.

Odinga’s relationship with India dated back decades, anchored in shared democratic ideals, cultural appreciation, and mutual respect.

As a statesman, he often praised India’s role in Africa’s liberation movements and was instrumental in strengthening bilateral ties between Nairobi and New Delhi.

During his previous visits to India, Odinga lauded the country’s technological and educational advancements and consistently advocated for deeper South–South cooperation.

Back home, Kenya remains engulfed in grief. Flags are flying at half-mast across the country and at all Kenyan missions abroad.

President Ruto has urged citizens to honor Odinga’s legacy by embracing unity, peace, and patriotism — values he championed throughout his life.

“Let us come together, as he always urged us to do — not as rivals, but as brothers and sisters bound by a shared destiny,” Ruto said.