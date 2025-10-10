Modi hails first phase of US-backed Gaza peace plan; speaks to Trump, Netanyahu amid trade talks

Oct 10— India on Thursday welcomed agreement on the first phase of a US-backed peace plan for Gaza, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi calling US President Donald Trump to congratulate him on efforts to end hostilities and to review progress in India–US trade negotiations.

It was Modi’s second call with Trump since 16 September and came amid strains over the US administration’s steep tariffs on Indian exports, including a 25% punitive levy linked to purchases of Russian oil. Both sides have been in touch in recent days on resuming trade talks.

“Spoke to my friend, President Trump and congratulated him on the success of the historic Gaza peace plan. Also reviewed the good progress achieved in trade negotiations. Agreed to stay in close touch over the coming weeks,” Modi posted on social media.

Earlier, Modi praised the efforts of Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to end fighting in Gaza and facilitate the release of hostages. Later in the day he spoke to Netanyahu: “We welcome the agreement on the release of hostages and enhanced humanitarian assistance to the people of Gaza. Reaffirmed that terrorism in any form or manifestation is unacceptable anywhere in the world,” he wrote.

Trump announced on Wednesday that Israel and Hamas had agreed the first phase of the plan, including a ceasefire and the release of Israeli captives and Palestinian prisoners. The understanding, part of a US-backed 20-point roadmap to end the war, followed talks in Cairo involving US, Israeli, Egyptian and Qatari officials.

In his initial reaction, Modi said: “We welcome the agreement on the first phase of President Trump’s peace plan,” calling it a reflection of Netanyahu’s leadership. He added: “We hope the release of hostages and enhanced humanitarian assistance to the people of Gaza will bring respite and pave the way for lasting peace.”

The developments in West Asia also figured in Modi’s discussions with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer in Mumbai. Both leaders endorsed efforts to halt the fighting in Gaza, where officials say more than 67,000 Palestinians, including around 20,000 children, have been killed over the past two years. Modi said India supports all efforts to restore peace through dialogue and diplomacy, including on Ukraine.

Starmer said he “strongly” welcomed the deal on the first stage of the Gaza plan, urging full and swift implementation alongside the immediate lifting of all restrictions on life-saving humanitarian aid. He said he also discussed a “just and lasting peace in Ukraine” with Modi, acknowledging India’s role as a global actor.

A joint India–UK statement called for restraint, protection of civilians and adherence to international law in West Asia, and urged parties to avoid actions that could escalate tensions. The two leaders backed the US peace plan for Gaza and said they would work with regional partners to secure an immediate ceasefire, the release of hostages and the delivery of humanitarian assistance.