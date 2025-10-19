Millie Odhiambo vows never to forget those who ‘buried him before his time’

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 19 — Mbita lawmaker Millie Odhiambo delivered an emotionally charged tribute to the late former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, recalling her last conversation with him and condemning those who prematurely declared him dead before his passing.

Speaking during Odinga’s funeral service — attended by President William Ruto and other national leaders — Odhiambo recounted her final phone call with the opposition icon just days before his death in Kerala, India.

“I talked to Baba on Monday evening when he was with Adhiambo, and I want to confirm that what he said to the nation, he also said to me — that we must remain united as a party,” she said.

“When I asked him, ‘Baba, how are you?’ he told me, ‘I’m fine. In fact, in the morning I walked all around. I’m even surprised there are people in Kenya who have killed me and buried me before my time.’”

Her remarks drew a mix of tears and applause from mourners gathered at the Jaramogi Oginga Odinga University of Science and Technology grounds in Bondo, where the nation bade farewell to the veteran statesman.

‘Never forget’

Pausing for a moment, the vocal lawmaker promised never to forget those who peddled the rumours.

“So I want to tell you — for those who killed Baba and buried him before his time, because we are Christians, we forgive you. But we will never forget. And for those who stood with Baba — we shall also never forget.”

Odhiambo went on to describe the shock and anguish she felt upon learning of Odinga’s death.

“Your Excellency, President Ruto, I want to thank you. That morning at State House when you broke the news, I was the only ODM woman there among the political class. Before you even said it, I somehow knew. The longest journey I have ever walked was from your office to where I had parked my car. I almost collapsed twice,” she said, her voice breaking with emotion.

She also thanked President Ruto for showing compassion by allowing a team of women leaders to visit Mama Ida Odinga, the widow of the late leader, to offer their condolences.

“You told us to go and stand with Mama Ida — and I thank you for remembering her, as a woman, in that moment of unbearable pain. We shall never forget that.”

Odinga died in Kerala, India, where he had gone for wellness treatment at the Sreedhareeyam Ayurvedic Eye Hospital and Research Centre.

Doctors at Devamatha Hospital made frantic efforts to resuscitate him after his sudden collapse. Despite over an hour of CPR, emergency intubation, and intravenous treatment, he was pronounced dead at 9.52am Indian time.