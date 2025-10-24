Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Headlines

Mfangano Island petition Senate for Govt-owned ferry service

Locals expressed concern that the proposed ferry route covering Kisumu, Kendu Bay Homa Bay, Mbita, Sena, and Muhuru Bay – would not directly benetit Mfangano Island.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 24 – Residents of Mfangano Island in Homa Bay Courity have petitioned the Senate to provide a government-owned ferry to serve the route between Mbita and Mfangano, saying high transport costs and unreliable private services have crippled the island’s economy

The Senate Committee on Transport heard that the route is operated by a private firm, Mbita Ferry Services, which charges Ksh 250 for a one-way trip.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Residents say the fare is too high and the service irregular making it difficult to transport goods and access essential services on the mainland.

The Mfangano Development Association said the island cannot progress without affordable and reliable ferry transport.

“We need a government-nan ferry like the Likoni ferry which operates free of charge and runs 24 hours a day,” they said.

The Committee was informed that Ksh 300 million had been allocated in the previous financial year for the construction of ferry at the Kisumu Shipyard.

Senator Peris Tobiko urged the government to allocate an additional Ksh 300 million in the next budget to save transport challenges for island neidents

However locals expressed concern that the proposed ferry route covering Kisumu, Kendu Bay Homa Bay, Mbita, Sena, and Muhuru Bay – would not directly benetit Mfangano Island.

They argued that such a route would take too long, calling instead for short, frequent trips between Mbita and the island

Committee Chairman Senator Eddy Oketch said the ferry service between Mbita and Mfangano Island is “long overdue” while Kitui Senator Enoch Wambua added that residents deserve fairness and inclusion in national transport projects.

“Mfangano residents deserve justice. The ferry is their lifeline – their only connection to the mainland,” Wambua said.

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

Headlines

Govt disburses Sh880 million under Inua Jamii Programme

"This disbursement covers the September 2025 payment, and each beneficiary household is receiving a sum of Ksh. 2,000. Payment will commence tomorrow. 24th September...

3 hours ago

Headlines

IEBC refutes declaring UDA duo uncontested winners of Tembelio and Metkei mini-polls

Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission Chairman Edung Ethekon declared the two duly elected after no other candidates were cleared to contest in the November...

4 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Pesalink Fintech Programme to Accelerate Innovation and Collaboration

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 23 – Integrated Payment Services Limited (IPSL), operators of Pesalink has today launched the Pesalink Fintech Programme. This new initiative designed...

17 hours ago

ACCESS TO JUSTICE

Hillside Academy Fire Inquest deferred to Nov 20 as DCI fails to submit Investigation File

Through their lawyer, Raphael Okubo, the parents also informed the court that they had not received any formal communication from the Office of the...

23 hours ago

business

Two Rivers SEZ designated as a Project Of Strategic National importance

TRIFIC will now apply directly to the national government for any approvals to amend its Master Plan, set up new buildings, change of user...

23 hours ago

Featured

ODM leadership meets on Monday to map the post-Raila era

Abdulswamud who is also the ODM Party leader confirmed that the meeting will recieve a status update from the technical team set up to...

1 day ago

Featured

Nairobi Water Embarks on Mass Disconnection of Illegal connections and Defaulting Accounts

Studies by the government have shown that Kenya loses Sh10 billion per year through non-revenue water.

1 day ago

EDUCATION

Machakos Technical Institute for the Blind feted for advancing inclusivity and women in STEM

The recognition came during the Dual TVET Mid-Term Project Review and Recognition Gala held in Nairobi, where MTIB won the Women in STEM and...

1 day ago