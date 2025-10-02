Connect with us

Omollo, who was reported to have had a history of mental illness, was stung multiple times and later succumbed to the injuries/Illustrated

County News

Mentally ill man stung to death after provoking bees in Homa Bay

Published

HOMA BAY, Kenya, Oct 2 — A 38-year-old man has died after being attacked by a swarm of bees in Atono Village, Rachuonyo South Sub-County, Homa Bay County.

According to a police report filed at Oyugis Police Station on Wednesday, the deceased, identified as Benard Omollo, allegedly provoked the bees at a neighbor’s farm on Wednesday evening.

Omollo, who was reported to have had a history of mental illness, was stung multiple times and later succumbed to the injuries.

Authorities noted that the bees had been jointly domesticated by Omollo’s mother, Margaret Odie, and a neighbor.

“The bees had been domesticated by the deceased’s mother in collaboration with the neighbor,” the police report stated.

Assistant Chief Monica Nyowino of Kadel Kamidigo Sub-Location reported the incident, prompting officers from Oyugis Police Station, together with personnel from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), to visit the scene.

The body was moved to Rachuonyo South Sub-County Mortuary for preservation, pending a post-mortem examination.

Police confirmed that investigations into the incident are underway.

