Medics reschedule mass demonstration over Kiambu health crisis to October 13

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 8 – The Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists’ Union (KMPDU) has rescheduled the doctors’ demonstration in Kiambu, originally set for today, to Monday, 13th October 2025.

The Union said the adjustment will allow for broader participation, better coordination, and meaningful engagement with stakeholders as they push for accountability, improved working conditions for healthcare workers, and quality medical services for Kenyans.

The planned demonstration comes amid growing tensions in the county over alleged hostile conditions for doctors, illegal medical fees, and patient conflicts.

“This adjustment allows for further consultations with key stakeholders as we continue to demand accountability, respect for healthcare workers, and urgent action to restore functional, dignified healthcare systems in Kiambu and across the country,” Secretary General Davji Atellah said.

The Union Sec-Gen insists that the Kiambu health crisis, which has claimed over 136 innocent lives, reflects the deeper rot in our healthcare system, neglect, underfunding, and a blatant disregard for the welfare of both patients and doctors.

He reiterated the union’s commitment to defending doctors’ rights while upholding high standards of healthcare delivery.

“As KMPDU, we remain resolute and united in our mission to defend the dignity of the medical profession and ensure quality healthcare for every Kenyan. We call upon all doctors, health workers, and citizens who value life and justice to join us on Monday, 13th October 2025, in Kiambu as we peacefully demand change,” Atellah added.

The Union and the Council of Governors were on Monday engaged in a war of words after the latter disputed reports that 136 newborn babies have died at Kiambu’s Level 4 hospital, as a result of the ongoing industrial dispute between the County Government and medics.

COG Chairman and Wajir Governor Ahmed Abdullahi claims the reports appearing in some publication is not factual but pure witch-hunt.

Atellah fired back by condemning the county bosses dismissing the reports as “false,” terming the statement “heartless and insensitive.”

The union accused governors of ignoring a collapsing health system while seeking treatment abroad, demanding a public apology, an independent probe, and the dissolution of the Kiambu County Government for negligence.