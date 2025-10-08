Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists' Union (KMPDU) Secretary General Dr Davji Bhimji Atellah speaks to journalists in Nakuru on December 3, 2023 after a closed-door National Advisory Council meeting.

Capital Health

Medics reschedule mass demonstration over Kiambu health crisis to October 13

“This adjustment allows for further consultations with key stakeholders as we continue to demand accountability, respect for healthcare workers, and urgent action to restore functional, dignified healthcare systems in Kiambu and across the country,” Secretary General Davji Atellah said.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 8 – The Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists’ Union (KMPDU) has rescheduled the doctors’ demonstration in Kiambu, originally set for today, to Monday, 13th October 2025.

The Union said the adjustment will allow for broader participation, better coordination, and meaningful engagement with stakeholders as they push for accountability, improved working conditions for healthcare workers, and quality medical services for Kenyans.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The planned demonstration comes amid growing tensions in the county over alleged hostile conditions for doctors, illegal medical fees, and patient conflicts.

“This adjustment allows for further consultations with key stakeholders as we continue to demand accountability, respect for healthcare workers, and urgent action to restore functional, dignified healthcare systems in Kiambu and across the country,” Secretary General Davji Atellah said.

The Union Sec-Gen insists that the Kiambu health crisis, which has claimed over 136 innocent lives, reflects the deeper rot in our healthcare system, neglect, underfunding, and a blatant disregard for the welfare of both patients and doctors.

He reiterated the union’s commitment to defending doctors’ rights while upholding high standards of healthcare delivery.

“As KMPDU, we remain resolute and united in our mission to defend the dignity of the medical profession and ensure quality healthcare for every Kenyan. We call upon all doctors, health workers, and citizens who value life and justice to join us on Monday, 13th October 2025, in Kiambu as we peacefully demand change,” Atellah added.

The Union and the Council of Governors were on Monday engaged in a war of words after the latter disputed reports that 136 newborn babies have died at Kiambu’s Level 4 hospital, as a result of the ongoing industrial dispute between the County Government and medics.

COG Chairman and Wajir Governor Ahmed Abdullahi claims the reports appearing in some publication is not factual but pure witch-hunt.

Atellah fired back by condemning the county bosses dismissing the reports as “false,” terming the statement “heartless and insensitive.”

The union accused governors of ignoring a collapsing health system while seeking treatment abroad, demanding a public apology, an independent probe, and the dissolution of the Kiambu County Government for negligence.

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Kwale plumber handed 25-year jail term for murder

KWALE, Kenya, Oct 8 – A 25-year-old plumber from Kwale County has been sentenced to 25 years in prison after the Director of Public...

13 minutes ago

CORRIDORS OF JUSTICE

30 year-old Kilgoris man gets life for child defilement

"Acts of sexual violence against minors are grave offences that warrant the severest punishment as provided by law,” the Magistrate emphasized.

34 minutes ago

Capital Health

Busia County Woman Rep decries delay in sanitary pad distribution

Speaking at Kwang’amor Secondary School during the Senate Mashinani sessions, Omanyo revealed that girls in Busia have received only six sanitary pads in the...

4 hours ago

County News

Kisii County cuts taxes for small businesses, hikes Billboard and Soapstone fees in Finance Bill 2025

KISII, Kenya Oct 7 – The Kisii County Assembly has today passed the 2025 Finance Bill, aimed at streamlining county finances and improving transparency...

6 hours ago

Headlines

Gender Ministry plan Countywide Forum Over Rising Male Suicide Cases

According to statistics from the regional administration, 80 men have died by suicide in the last three months, compared to 24 women during the...

16 hours ago

DEVOLUTION CONFERENCE

Senators demand audit access to all 5,400 county bank accounts amid misuse fears

Controller of Budget Margaret Nyakang’o disclosed that counties are operating more than 5,400 commercial bank accounts, many of which have not been approved by...

16 hours ago

EDUCATION

Litein Secondary School parents sue over Ksh69 million strike bill

The School, which has about 1,500 students, reportedly requires each parent to pay Sh49,000 before their children can return to classes.

17 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kenya to use COMESA leadership role to champion digital-first approach to regional integration

Kindiki lamented that intra-African trade remains at just 15 per cent, describing it as disappointingly low despite the continent’s vast potential.

19 hours ago