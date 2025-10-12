Mbadi leads Kenya’s delegation in high-level economics talks with IMF & World Bank

WASHINGTON DC, US — National Treasury and Economic Planning Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi is leading Kenya’s delegation to the Annual Meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank Group, scheduled to take place from Monday, October 13, 2025 to Saturday, October 18, 2025 in Washington, D.C.

The high-level meetings will bring together finance ministers, central bank governors, and development partners from around the world to discuss global economic trends, policy responses, and avenues for financing sustainable development.

Speaking in Washington, Principal Secretary for National Treasury Dr. Chris Kiptoo confirmed Kenya’s participation in the meetings, emphasizing the country’s commitment to advancing economic reforms, enhancing debt sustainability, and securing development financing for long-term growth.

Mbadi is expected to hold bilateral talks with key international financial institutions and development partners to mobilize support for President William Ruto’s Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda, which focuses on job creation, SME growth, food security, and climate resilience.

The IMF–World Bank Annual Meetings serve as a critical platform for Kenya to advocate for equitable access to concessional financing, reform of the global financial architecture, and increased support for Africa’s development priorities.