Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CORRIDORS OF JUSTICE

Matatu Saccos Challenge Bid to Bar Use of Petrol Stations as a Terminus

Through their lawyer, Danstan Omari, the operators contend that their Saccos have used designated petrol stations—including Total Energies (Rhino) and Ola Energy (Afya Centre and OTC)—for decades without a single fuel or LPG-related incident.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 28 – Eleven public transport Saccos have protested a petition seeking to stop matatus from using petrol stations in Nairobi as pick-up points, describing it as politically motivated and economically destructive.

In a replying affidavit filed at the High Court’s Constitutional and Human Rights Division, Clinton Wambua, chairperson of one of the respondent Saccos, swore the affidavit on behalf of the twelve respondents.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The Saccos argue that the petitioners, Ezekiel Oyugi and John Karuru, are not acting in the public interest but are pursuing a political agenda intended to embarrass the Nairobi City County Government and the national government.

Through their lawyer, Danstan Omari, the operators contend that their Saccos have used designated petrol stations—including Total Energies (Rhino) and Ola Energy (Afya Centre and OTC)—for decades without a single fuel or LPG-related incident.

They accuse the petitioners of misleading the court and disregarding safety data showing that fuel tanks are installed underground and located far from active pick-up zones.

According to the affidavit, the twelve Saccos collectively operate more than 1,200 vehicles, employ 3,485 staff, and serve thousands of passengers daily.

It further warns that shutting down these operations would result in massive financial losses—estimated at KES 3.17 billion in national and county taxes, KES 7.87 billion in business revenue for fuel, tyre, and maintenance dealers, and KES 2.86 billion in lost fuel taxes.

Wambua adds that attempts to relocate matatus to the Green Park Terminus in 2021 led to chaos and congestion, demonstrating the impracticality of similar proposals.

The respondents maintain that the petition is “underwhelming, flimsy, and politically driven,” and have urged the court to dismiss it with costs.

The case, E652 of 2025, is currently pending before the High Court in Nairobi.

In this article:, , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

EDUCATION

University student charged with sharing fake KCSE exam on Whatsapp

The suspect is accused that on diverse dates between 2022 and October 11, 2025, at an unknown location within Kenya, he intentionally published false...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

NACADA Operation nets Sh5.28mn counterfeit alcohol in Kitengela

KAJIADO, Kenya, Oct 29 – In a significant blow to the illicit alcohol trade, a multi-agency team yesterday unearthed a massive cache of counterfeit...

4 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

35 Ugandans Sue Kenyan Government Over Alleged Illegal Arrest and Deportation

They allege they were driven across the border at night and handed over to Ugandan authorities without any due process.

5 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Court Halts KTDA’s Multi-Million Security Tender Over Transparency Dispute

The applicants, who are long-term service providers to KTDA, maintain that they have a legitimate commercial interest in ensuring the procurement process is conducted...

5 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Rachel Ruto Urges Greater Investment in Clean Cooking for Schools and Institutions

Mrs. Ruto said that most institutional meals in Kenya are still prepared using biomass fuels, primarily firewood, posing grave risks to health, forests, and...

5 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto underscores commitment to give Kenya world-class road infrastructure

The President said he would have launched the construction of the 230km road earlier, but was dissatisfied with the road design.

6 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

8 Hungarians, 2 Germans, Kenyan captain killed in Kwale aircraft crash: Mombasa Air Safari

MOMBASA, Kenya, Oct 28 – The Mombasa Air Safari has confirmed that there are no survivors in the Kwale light aircraft dawn crash that...

7 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

EACC recovers Sh2.8bn grabbed Karura Forest land after title granted to late former Cabinet Minister Joseph Kamotho revoked

In a judgment delivered on October 23, 2025, Justice David Mwangi nullified the title to land parcel Nairobi Block 91/386, valued at approximately Sh2.8...

7 hours ago