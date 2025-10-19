Connect with us

Government Spokesperson Isaac Mwaura/FILE

NATIONAL NEWS

Mashujaa Day to go on as planned despite Raila funeral – Spokesman Mwaura

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 19 – The government says Mashujaa Day set for Monday will proceed as planned despite the sombre mood in the country following the death of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

In a statement, Government Spokesman Isaac Mwaura urged Kenyans to turn up in large numbers to “celebrate the enduring legacy of RT Hon. Raila Amollo Odinga” and all other heroes.

Mwauru pointed out that the national holiday remains a corner stone of the Kenya’s identity where all those who built the nation will be saluted.

“Bring your voices and your stories in unity of resilience to weave a living tribute to a man who taught us to stand tall. On this day, let us not only mourn but rise in the spirit of harambee, honoring our fallen hero be recommitting to the dream of a stronger, united Kenya,” he stated.

He described the celerations which will take place at the Ithookwe Stadium in Kitui as a cornerstone of Kenya’s identity.

The celebrations come in the wake of Odinga’s death in India oin Wednesday where he had gone for treatement.

His remains were repatriated to Nairobi on Thursday, arriving at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport aboard a Kenya Airways flight designated RAO001 in his honour, before being escorted to public events that drew vast crowds.

His body arrived at his Opoda farm in Bondo on Saturday evening for an overnight stay after a day of public viewing in Kisumu, setting the stage for a State burial on Sunday expected to draw thousands, including local and international dignitaries.

Thursday’s Nairobi farewell at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani, turned chaotic when a surge and clashes broke out around restricted areas. Four people were shot dead amid the turmoil, with several others injured as police struggled to contain the crush. The public viewing was initially scheduled to Parliament but was changed at the last minute for security reasons after hundreds breached security at the National Assembly.

On Friday, a State funeral service was held at Nyayo Stadium in Nairobi. Later, as mourners pressed towards viewing points near Gate Five, a stampede left two people dead and scores injured. Emergency responders, including Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) East Africa, treated the injured at the scene and referred others to hospital.

On Saturday, the body was airlifted to Kisumu, then transferred by helicopter to Jomo Kenyatta International Stadium (Mamboleo) for public viewing.

For hours in Kisumu, thousands—young and old, many in sombre colours—filed past the casket, some weeping openly, others standing in silence with portraits and miniature flags. Organisation at the stadium was widely credited to youth volunteers working alongside security officers to manage queues and decongest pressure points.

