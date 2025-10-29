Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Ex-Chief Justice and 2027 presidential hopeful David Maraga at Capital FM Kenya studios at Two Rivers mall, Nairobi.

NATIONAL NEWS

Maraga urges govt to demand safe return of activists Njagi & Oyoo from Uganda

Maraga urged the government to summon the Ugandan envoy and use “every available tool” to ensure the activists’ protection and release.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 29 – Former Chief Justice David Maraga has called on the Kenyan government to take strong diplomatic, economic, and legal measures to secure the immediate and safe return of Kenyan activists Bob Njagi and Nicolas Oyoo, who were reportedly detained in Uganda.

Maraga urged the government to summon the Ugandan envoy and use “every available tool” to ensure the activists’ protection and release.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The call comes amid growing concerns over the activists’ safety and reports of cross-border human rights violations in the region.

“These are not just names; they are young, courageous Kenyans who dared to believe in a more just and democratic future for our region,” Maraga said.

“The court’s declaration that it ‘cannot squeeze blood from a stone’ is not just a legal finding,  it is a declaration of impunity.”

The two activists, members of the Free Kenya Movement, were abducted in eastern Uganda, on October 1, 2025.

Witnesses said they were seized by armed men believed to be Ugandan security operatives shortly after addressing a civic engagement forum linked to opposition leader Bobi Wine’s campaign.

Their whereabouts remain unknown nearly a month later.

Uganda’s High Court last week dismissed a habeas corpus application filed by lawyers seeking to compel the state to produce the two, saying there was no proof that security agencies were holding them.

The ruling effectively categorized Njagi and Oyoo as “missing persons,” a decision that sparked outrage among human rights defenders.

Maraga accused the Kenyan government of “criminal silence,” saying the Ministry of Foreign Affairs had failed to exert diplomatic pressure on Kampala to account for its citizens.

The former Chief Justice warned that the abductions reflect a wider regional pattern of state-sanctioned repression, pointing to “a dark cloud of cross-border tyranny” descending over East Africa.

He called on the East African Community and the African Union to establish an independent inquiry into enforced disappearances in the region.

His statement comes on the back of mounting public anger in Nairobi and Kampala following the failure by both governments to account for the missing activists.

Civil society groups, including Amnesty Kenya and the East Africa Law Society, have urged urgent diplomatic intervention, warning that the continued inaction threatens to deepen regional instability and erode public trust in state institutions.

In this article:,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Koskei Warns Independent Offices Against Abusing ‘Independence’

Koskei said offices that fail to perform risk public backlash and legal consequences.

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Voter Moves to Court to Suspend IEBC Preparations for 2027 polls

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 29 – A voter has filed a petition in the High Court seeking to suspend all ongoing preparations by the Independent...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

CS Duale Says Conflict of Interest Act Doesn’t Restrict Cabinet Secretaries’ Political Activity

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 29 – Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale has clarified that the recently enacted Conflict of Interest Act, 2025 does not restrict...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto Commissions Construction of Sh70mn Susan Kihika Comprehensive School in Nakuru

President Ruto, who is on a three-day development tour of Nakuru County, said the project is expected to cost Sh70 million.

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Petition Filed to declare Governor Kahiga unfit to hold office Over Raila Remarks

The petition, filed by Bunge la Mwananchi, Lawrence Oyugi, Komeade Bush, and Nicholas Kimanzi, accuses the governor of gross misconduct and urges the court...

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

EACC detectives raid Governor Nyaribo’s homes and offices in Sh382mn irregular tender probe

The probe centers on the irregular award of a Sh382 million contract to Spentech Engineering Limited, which allegedly received payments exceeding the value of...

4 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

KTDA puts strategies in place to transform ‘Farmers First” philosophy into actionable systems

KTDA had launched a major internal restructuring effort to ensure that the transformation and intended goals were achieved.

4 hours ago

Headlines

Multi-agency team conducts 24-hour surveillance on social media platforms to curb fake exam leaks and digital fraud

Speaking after opening an examination container at the Starehe Deputy County Commissioner’s office, Omollo said the administration and security of the exams — including...

4 hours ago