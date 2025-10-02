Maraga settles on United Green Movement Party as vehicle for State House race

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 2 – Retired Chief Justice David Maraga has settled on the Agostinho Neto-led United Green Movement Party as the platform of choice for his 2027 State House race.

Maraga’s announcement was made at the UGM headquarters in Nairobi, where the party declared him a “Founder Member and the Party Presidential Flag Bearer.”

“The UGM party has today officially welcomed Hon. David Maraga as Founder Member and the party presidential Flag Bearer,” the party said in a post on its socials.

The former CJ had in June declared his bid to succeed President William Ruto in the polls slated for August 2027.

He seeks to ride on the Gen-Z voter base, a constituency he has been wooing since he declared his bid for the house on the hill.

The race has attracted an array of leaders including members of the united opposition among them former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua,ex-Interior Cabinet Minister Fred Matiang’i, Liberation People Party leader Martha Karua, former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka, and DAP-K party leader Eugene Wamalwa.

His UGM party is co-led by former Ndiwa Member of Parliament Agostinho Neto and Chelagat Torome.