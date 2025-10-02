Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

NATIONAL NEWS

Maraga settles on United Green Movement Party as vehicle for State House race

The former CJ had in June declared his bid to succeed President William Ruto in the polls slated for August 2027.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 2Retired Chief Justice David Maraga has settled on the Agostinho Neto-led United Green Movement Party as the platform of choice for his 2027 State House race.

Maraga’s announcement was made at the UGM headquarters in Nairobi, where the party declared him a “Founder Member and the Party Presidential Flag Bearer.”

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“The UGM party has today officially welcomed Hon. David Maraga as Founder Member and the party presidential Flag Bearer,” the party said in a post on its socials.

The former CJ had in June declared his bid to succeed President William Ruto in the polls slated for August 2027.

He seeks to ride on the Gen-Z voter base, a constituency he has been wooing since he declared his bid for the house on the hill.

The race has attracted an array of leaders including members of the united opposition among them former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua,ex-Interior Cabinet Minister Fred Matiang’i, Liberation People Party leader Martha Karua, former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka, and DAP-K party leader Eugene Wamalwa.

His UGM party is co-led by former Ndiwa Member of Parliament Agostinho Neto and Chelagat Torome.

In this article:, , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Govt to Pay Content Creators for Showcasing President Ruto’s Development Agenda: Itumbi

This new strategy could have major implications for how government messages reach the public and how creators are compensated in Kenya’s growing creative economy.

11 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

City Hall’s Infrastructure progress gains momentum under Ward Development Programme

In Ziwani Kariokor Ward, the Gikomba/Hardware Road is being upgraded to ease access to one of the city's busiest open-air markets.

26 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Witnesses recount Kikopey accident that killed 14 as CCTV footage emerge

NAKURU, Kenya, Oct 2 – The Driver of the ill-fated matatu that killed 14 relatives and left four others nursing serious injuries could have...

4 hours ago

Haiti Mission

US says transition from Kenya-led mission in Haiti ‘important step’

Rubio described the move by the United Nations Security Council’s (UNSC) to transform the Kenya-led Multinational Security Support (MSS) as key to suppressing gang...

6 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Third Kenyan conscripted into Russian war with Ukraine coming home: PS Sing’Oei

The disclosure comes amid a growing outcry over the exploitation of vulnerable Kenyans through deceptive overseas contracts.

7 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto says Kenya must end raw agricultural produce export

The President said agricultural manufacturing is the next frontier in the transformation of the country's largest sector.

7 hours ago

Capital Health

Explained: Why 7 in 10 women discover breast cancer late and how to change this

Cancer registry data shows that seven in ten patients are diagnosed at advanced stages (Stage III and IV). Specifically, 30.5 per cent are detected...

12 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Murkomen Takes Jukwaa la Usalama to Nairobi After Touring 46 Counties

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 1 – The Jukwaa la Usalama grassroots engagement is finally coming to Nairobi, after being held in more than 40 counties....

23 hours ago