Police from Kisii Central rescued Constable Edgar Opollo from a furious mob after finding the armed suspect under attack from the public/FILE

NATIONAL NEWS

Man ‘sent by Satan’ spears Ruto guard to death outside State House

The slain officer, attached to the GSU’s elite G Company, was pronounced dead on arrival at Kenyatta National Hospital, having lost a significant amount of blood.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 13 — A General Service Unit (GSU) officer guarding State House, Nairobi, was on Monday killed in a shocking spear attack outside Gate D, prompting a brief security lockdown as President William Ruto was inside the compound.

Police said the 56-year-old assailant approached the checkpoint carrying a sack before producing a spear and fatally stabbing the officer in the chest. Colleagues at the scene quickly subdued and arrested him.

The suspect told officers he had been “sent by Satan,” according to officials familiar with early investigations. The motive for the attack remains unclear.

The slain officer, attached to the GSU’s elite G Company, was pronounced dead on arrival at Kenyatta National Hospital, having lost a significant amount of blood. His identity has been withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Reinforced measures

Kilimani Sub-County Police Commander Patricia Yegon and DCI Kilimani boss Hussein Mahat visited both the scene and the hospital as homicide detectives launched a full investigation. The suspect remains in custody and is being interrogated.

Gate D—one of the entrances used by members of the public during scheduled visits—serves as a security screening point before access to the State House precincts.

Following the incident, officers intensified security checks and reinforced all entry points.

President Ruto was inside the premises at the time of the attack and was scheduled to leave later for an official engagement in Konza City, officials said.

Preliminary reports indicate the attacker posed as a member of the street families and had concealed the weapon inside the sack. He allegedly hid briefly behind a flower bed before launching the assault as officers inspected a vehicle entering the compound.

Police have appealed for patience as they review CCTV footage and witness accounts to determine the suspect’s movements and possible accomplices.

An autopsy and forensic assessments are expected to guide murder charges.

