Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Africa

Mali shuts schools and universities as jihadist blockade worsens fuel crisis

He said the authorities were “doing everything possible” to end the crisis so that classes could resume on 10 November.

Published

Mali has suspended schools and universities nationwide due to a severe fuel scarcity caused by a blockade on fuel imports imposed by Islamist insurgents.

Education Minister Amadou Sy Savane announced on state television that all education institutions would remain shut until 9 November, saying the movement of staff and students had been affected by the blockade.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

He said the authorities were “doing everything possible” to end the crisis so that classes could resume on 10 November.

For weeks, Mali has been hit by a fuel shortage, especially in the capital Bamako, after militants from an al-Qaeda affiliate imposed a blockade by attacking tankers on major highways.

Mali is landlocked, so all fuel supplies are brought in by road from neighbouring states such as Senegal and Ivory Coast.

Long queues have been snaking around petrol stations in Bamako in recent weeks, and the city’s usually crowded streets have now reportedly fallen quiet.

The military government had earlier this month assured residents that it was only a temporary issue, but the crisis has persisted.

Last week, the US Embassy in Bamako announced that non-essential diplomatic staff and their families would leave Mali amid the worsening fuel shortage and growing security concerns.

It said the fuel disruptions had affected the supply of electricity and had the “potential to disrupt the overall security situation in unpredictable ways”.

Mali is currently ruled by a military junta led by Gen Assimi Goïta, who seized power in a coup in 2021.

The junta had popular support when it took power, promising to deal with the long-running security crisis prompted by a separatist rebellion in the north by ethnic Tuaregs, which was then hijacked by Islamist militants.

The UN peacekeeping mission and French forces had been deployed in 2013 to deal with the escalating insurgency.

Both have left since the junta took over, and the military government has hired Russian mercenaries to tackle the insecurity.

However, the jihadist insurgency has continued and large parts of the north and east of the country remain outside government control.

In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

Africa

Three West African countries to quit UN top court

The three military-led countries issued a joint statement, saying they would not recognise the authority of the United Nations' top court, based in The...

September 23, 2025

Africa

Mali signs trade deal with Russia as ties strengthen

The announcement of the deals came during a visit by Mali's junta leader Col Assimi Goïta to Moscow

June 24, 2025

Africa

Military rulers in Mali dissolve all political parties

The decision was validated by military leader Assimi Goïta, who seized power after coups in 2020 and 2021

May 14, 2025

Africa

Algeria blocks flights from Mali after drone shot down

Mali accused its northern neighbour of being a sponsor and exporter of terrorism after Algeria attacked one of its drones last week.

April 8, 2025

Africa

Nearly 1mn children face malnutrition in Mali, thousands could die: WFP

The Word Food Programme (WFP) has warned that 200,000 children could die of hunger by December as the conflict impedes humanitarian access.

September 3, 2023

World

UN peacekeeper killed in Mali ‘terrorist’ attack

Bamako (AFP), Jun 2 – A UN peacekeeper was killed and three others wounded Wednesday in a “terrorist attack” on their convoy in Kidal,...

June 2, 2022

Top stories

Uhuru to Ruto: You’re already in power, solve problems, don’t just criticise

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 20- President Uhuru Kenyatta has hit back at leaders who are quick to identify problems in the country without providing substantive...

April 20, 2022

NATIONAL NEWS

Rubis denies fuel hoarding claims as normalcy restored

The France-based company assured that it is committed to supply the Kenyan market and is fully transparent with authorities.

April 15, 2022