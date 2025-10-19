Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

The service is being presided over by Anglican Bishop David Kodia, with the clergy leading prayers and tributes for the late ODM leader, celebrated as a statesman and reformist whose political journey shaped Kenya’s modern democracy/FILE/PCS

NATIONAL NEWS

LIVE: Raila Odinga funeral service underway in Bondo ahead of burial

President William Ruto, the chief guest, is joined former Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo, opposition leaders, and thousands of mourners at the ceremony, which precedes Raila’s burial later on Sunday at his rural home in Kang’o Ka Jaramogi.

Published

BONDO, Kenya, Oct 19 — The funeral service for Kenya’s former Prime Minister Raila Odinga is underway at the Jaramogi Oginga Odinga University of Science and Technology (JOOUST) grounds in Bondo, Siaya County.

President William Ruto, the chief guest, is joined by former Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo, opposition leaders, and thousands of mourners at the ceremony, which precedes Raila’s burial later on Sunday at his rural home in Kang’o Ka Jaramogi.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The service is being presided over by Anglican Bishop David Kodia, with the clergy leading prayers and tributes for the late ODM leader, celebrated as a statesman and reformist whose political journey shaped Kenya’s modern democracy.

Security remains tight across Bondo town as dignitaries, diplomats, and supporters continue streaming in to pay their last respects.

In this article:, , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Thousands of mourners at Raila’s funeral service in Bondo as ceremony commences

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 19 – Thousands of mourners are gathered at the Jaramogi Oginga Odinga University of Science and Technology (JOOUST) grounds in Bondo,...

50 minutes ago

Top stories

All Set for Raila’s State Burial on Sunday

Odinga died on Wednesday in India, and his remains were repatriated to Nairobi on Thursday, arriving at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport aboard a Kenya...

13 hours ago

Fifth Estate

Beyond the Enigma: The Battle for Succession

I mourn Raila Amollo Odinga as a true national leader and hero—but I will also say what many are whispering: he did not manage...

14 hours ago

Fifth Estate

BEN AGINA: Rest well, Baba. The son of Gem salutes you!

I first came to know Baba in 1996, during his initial bid for the presidency. From the very first assignment, I saw a leader...

14 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Raila’s body to be flown to Bondo as Public Viewing extended beyond 3pm

Principal Secretary for Interior, Raymond Omollo, made the announcement at the stadium while addressing the press.

22 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Viewing of Raila’s body underway in Kisumu as mourners collapse

Medical teams are stretched thin, struggling to attend to the growing number of people fainting in the heat and emotional turmoil.

23 hours ago

Fifth Estate

Jakakimba’s tribute to Raila: ‘Baba, Your legacy powers on as Kenya strives for better’

Those of us who walked with him through the second liberation years know how costly that discipline can be: jail cells, exile, legal battles,...

1 day ago

Kenya

Raila’s body arrives in Kisumu as thousands turn out for final farewell

A tearful Kisumu stood still as Raila Odinga’s body arrived for final viewing, with thousands lining the streets to honour the late opposition icon...

1 day ago