LIVE: Raila Odinga funeral service underway in Bondo ahead of burial

BONDO, Kenya, Oct 19 — The funeral service for Kenya’s former Prime Minister Raila Odinga is underway at the Jaramogi Oginga Odinga University of Science and Technology (JOOUST) grounds in Bondo, Siaya County.

President William Ruto, the chief guest, is joined by former Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo, opposition leaders, and thousands of mourners at the ceremony, which precedes Raila’s burial later on Sunday at his rural home in Kang’o Ka Jaramogi.

The service is being presided over by Anglican Bishop David Kodia, with the clergy leading prayers and tributes for the late ODM leader, celebrated as a statesman and reformist whose political journey shaped Kenya’s modern democracy.

Security remains tight across Bondo town as dignitaries, diplomats, and supporters continue streaming in to pay their last respects.