LIVE: President Ruto leads State Reception of Raila Odinga’s body at JKIA

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 16 — President William Ruto was Thursday morning leading the State reception for the body of former Prime Minister Raila Amolo Odinga at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA).

The Kenya Airways aircraft ferrying Odinga’s remains from India changed its call sign from KQ203 to RAO001 upon entering Kenyan airspace at about 8.50am, in a symbolic gesture to honor the departed opposition leader.

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki, former President Uhuru Kenyatta, senior government officials, and members of the Odinga family joined the Head of State to receive the body, marking the start of national mourning ceremonies.

After a brief military ceremony at the airport, the body will be transported to Parliament Buildings for public viewing between 12 noon and 5pm, before being taken to Lee Funeral Home for preservation ahead of Friday’s state funeral service at Nyayo National Stadium.

Odinga will be laid to rest on Sunday at his rural home in Bondo, Siaya County, in accordance with plans announced by the National Funeral Committee.