Litein Secondary School parents sue over Ksh69 million strike bill

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 7 – The Parents and Teachers Association (PTA) of Litein Secondary School has instructed lawyers to file an urgent High Court application to block the school management from demanding Sh69 million in compensation after a recent student strike.

Lawyers Danstan Omari, Samson Nyaberi, and Shadrack Wambui said they will challenge what they describe as an excessive and unjustified financial demand on parents.

The School, which has about 1,500 students, reportedly requires each parent to pay Sh49,000 before their children can return to classes.

The parents allege that the School’s Board of Management privately called a quantity surveyor from Nakuru who privately conducted their assessment of properties destroyed by students.

The surveyor initially estimated the damages at KSh99 million, a figure later reduced to KSh 69 million—a sum the PTA still considers exaggerated.

The lawyers said that the school had several strikes, the recent being the third one, and it is upon school management to find a lasting solution to stop future strikes.

The PTA further complains that the school management has only called the form one student and form two’s, thus leaving out the form four students who are to sit for their national examination next week.

