Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Kenya

Lesuuda Urges KANU Chairman Gideon Moi to Address Supporters Over Baringo Senate Exit

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 10 – Samburu West Member of Parliament Naisula Lesuuda is calling on her party leader Gideon Moi to directly address KANU supporters following his abrupt decision to opt out of the Baringo Senatorial race slated for November 27, 2025.

The third term MP expressed concern over what she termed as a lack of timely communication and direction from the party leader regarding his political future.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“We have had many conversations in private, and I have never addressed you in public, but the matter being discussed is of national importance,” the MP stated, acknowledging that while Moi’s decision was personal, his silence had left loyal supporters feeling sidelined.

“The choice to run—or not to run—for the Baringo Senatorial seat is purely your personal decision, since you must have done deep introspection and listened to many voices,” she continued.

“Likewise, who you choose to work with in national politics is also your prerogative,” Lesuuda said.

However, the MP noted that the concern of many within the party is not about Moi’s decision itself—but the absence of leadership and communication surrounding it.

“My only concern, and that of many who have believed in you and the party, is your choice not to give direction and not to communicate your decisions in a timely manner,” she said.

“We feel not listened to, not heard—or felt. Especially the ‘felt’ part.”

She urged the KANU Chairman to lead with empathy and speak directly to the party’s supporters. “Chairman, address your supporters. Lead with empathy. Carry us along.”

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

CITY HALL

City Hall launches Summit Study Toolkit to transform Maternal Mental healthcare

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 10 – The Nairobi County Government has launched the ‘Perinatal Mental Health Toolkit- Supporting Mother’s Mental Health, a Resource For Healthcare...

2 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

NACADA’s Midnight Raid in Korogocho Unleashes Fury on Illicit Trade

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 10 – In a dramatic midnight strike, a joint security force descended upon the heart of Korogocho’s Grogon B area, turning...

17 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Over 3,000 Learners in Kisumu West Receive Psychosocial Support Ahead of National Exams

KISUMU, Kenya, Oct 10 – More than 3,000 learners from 15 schools in Kisumu West Constituency have benefited from a psychosocial support programme launched...

24 minutes ago

Headlines

IEBC Opens Disputes Resolution Window as By-Election Candidate Clearance Concludes

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 10 – The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has announced the opening of a 10-day disputes resolution window, following the...

1 hour ago

County News

82 Kisii Youth Graduate from KCB-Sponsored Vocational Program and Tools to Start Businesses

The graduates pursued various courses, including plumbing, hairdressing, catering, and electrical engineering. Each participant was not only equipped with practical skills but also provided...

3 hours ago

CORRIDORS OF JUSTICE

Court Approves Search & Exhumation in Lake Nakuru Park in Hunt for Missing Man

DCI officers from the Homicide Department sought the orders earlier this week as part of ongoing efforts to unravel the mystery surrounding Brian Odhiambo’s...

6 hours ago

DIPLOMACY

Japan Embassy launches Japanese movie week 2025 in Nairobi to deepen cultural exchange

Nairobi, Kenya, Oct 9 – The Embassy of Japan in Kenya has officially opened the Japanese Movie Week 2025, an annual celebration aimed at...

10 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

High Court Overturns 100-Year Sentence for Former Children’s Home Director convicted of defiling minors

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 9 – The High Court in Nairobi has overturned the conviction and 100-year prison sentence imposed on Stephen Nzuki Mutisya, the...

13 hours ago