NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 31 — The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) has confirmed that its official X (formerly Twitter) account was hacked and renamed “StandsX” after unknown individuals took control of the handle on Thursday night.

In a statement issued through its verified corporate account @KRACorporate, the tax agency warned the public against engaging with or responding to any messages, links, or requests shared from the compromised account.

“We wish to inform the public that our KRA Care X account has been compromised. Kindly ignore any communications from the handle now renamed ‘StandsX’ as they are fraudulent,” the authority said.

KRA said it is working closely with X’s security team to recover the account, which had over 300,000 followers, and to restore normal operations as soon as possible.

The authority also urged Kenyans to rely only on its verified communication channels, including the @KRACorporate X account, official Facebook page, and customer service line 0711 099 999 for accurate information.

Cybersecurity experts have warned that such high-profile breaches pose serious risks, including impersonation and scams targeting unsuspecting users.

The hacking incident comes amid growing concerns over the security of official government social media accounts, with experts urging stronger authentication measures and continuous monitoring to prevent similar attacks.