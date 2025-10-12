Connect with us

KRA Shuts Down Customs System for Maintenance

NAIROBI,Kenya Oct 11-The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) has announced that its Integrated Customs Management System (iCMS) will be temporarily unavailable this Sunday, October 12, from 6:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. due to scheduled maintenance.

In a public notice, KRA advised all customs stakeholders including importers, exporters, clearing agents, and internal users to plan their operations in advance, warning that the eight-hour downtime will affect all customs processes.

 “Please be advised that there will be scheduled maintenance of iCMS from Sunday, October 12, 2025, 6:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. We regret any inconvenience caused,” the Authority said in its statement.

The iCMS, introduced in 2021, is a flagship digital platform that replaced the older Simba system. It automates key customs functions such as import and export declarations, cargo clearance, duty payments, and consignment tracking.

The platform was designed to enhance efficiency, reduce paperwork, and tighten control over revenue leakages.

Through the iCMS, KRA has been able to process customs declarations electronically, improve transparency, and link directly with regional and global trade systems.

It has also played a major role in reducing cargo clearance times at ports and border points.

However, the temporary shutdown is expected to cause delays and inconveniences for traders and logistics companies that depend on the system for daily operations.

During the maintenance period, users will be unable to file customs entries, make duty payments, or release goods from ports and bonded warehouses.

Industry experts warn that the disruption could lead to short-term losses for businesses, including increased demurrage charges and delays in delivery schedules. It could also momentarily affect government revenue collection, as customs declarations and payments will be halted.

Despite the expected downtime, KRA has assured stakeholders that the maintenance is necessary to enhance system performance and reliability. The Authority has urged users to factor in the scheduled outage and complete any urgent transactions before Sunday morning.

The iCMS is part of KRA’s broader digital transformation agenda aimed at improving tax and trade facilitation across Kenya and the East African region.

