Koskei Warns Independent Offices Against Abusing ‘Independence’

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 29 – Head of Public Service Felix Koskei has warned some Chapter 15 independent offices against neglecting their duties while hiding behind claims of independence.

Speaking at the launch of the SRC 2025/26–2029/30 strategic plan, Koskei said offices that fail to perform risk public backlash and legal consequences.

“The constitutional mandate allows you to be independent, but if you are not performing, you cannot just throw the word ‘independent’ around,” he said.

Koskei’s remarks come amid tensions between the executive and independent offices, with the SRC recently involved in legal battles over remuneration in state corporations and public opposition to costly perks for top officials.