KNH experiences surge in patients as medics’ strike in Kiambu, Nairobi County Hospitals bites

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 8 – Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) has appealed for a swift resolution to the ongoing industrial action by health workers in Nairobi and Kiambu counties after a sharp rise in the number of patients seeking care overwhelmed the referral facility.

Acting Chief Executive Officer Richard Lesiyampe said the hospital is grappling with an unprecedented influx of patients, many in critical condition, as most public health facilities in the two counties remain paralyzed by the strike.

“KNH is witnessing an overwhelming increase in the number of patients seeking care, following the ongoing industrial action in Kiambu and Nairobi counties,” Lesiyampe stated.

“With most public facilities unable to operate fully, KNH has become the main point of care for patients in need of urgent treatment.”

He noted that the Maternity Department has been hardest hit, with the Labour Ward and Newborn Unit now operating at more than twice their normal capacity.

The situation has resulted in a few cases of poor health outcomes for mothers and newborns arriving too late for effective intervention, despite the hospital’s best efforts.

The influx has also strained vital hospital services including operating theatres, the blood bank, and diagnostic units, forcing medical teams to work extended hours under intense pressure.

“Our staff are working tirelessly around the clock, but resources are stretched to the limit.KNH remains committed to caring for all who come through our doors and will continue to do everything possible to save lives under these difficult circumstances,”Lesiyampe stated.

He appealed to both county governments and striking health workers to urgently resolve their differences to ease the burden on the national referral facility and restore services closer to where patients live.

“Restoring normal operations in Kiambu and Nairobi County hospitals will ease the pressure on KNH and ensure that patients receive care closer to their homes and on time,” he noted .

The ongoing strike, now in its second week, has crippled public health services in the two counties, leaving many residents dependent on the national hospital for emergency and specialized care.

Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists Union (KMPDU) has called on President William Ruto to dissolve the Kiambu County Government in an escalating standoff with the devolved unit over doctors’ strike which remains unresolved.

In a statement on Saturday, the union warned it will mobilize a nationwide solidarity strike unless Kiambu County addresses grievances raised by its members.KMPDU said persists because of the Kimani Wamatangi administration’s failure to honour its commitments.

The union said the prolonged industrial action has led to preventable deaths, including newborns due to lack of critical care services in county-run hospitals.

KMPDU cited the deaths of sixty-three newborns at Kiambu Level 4 Hospital, a figure the county disputes, instead listing the toll at fifty-eight.

The union accused Governor Wamatangi’s administration of defying court orders, delaying payment of salaries and statutory dues, failing to promote doctors, denying medical cover, and refusing to sign onto the National Equipment for Service Scheme meant to modernize county hospitals.

It also faulted the county for continuing to charge fees at primary healthcare facilities, in defiance of national policy on free primary health services.