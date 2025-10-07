KMPDU slams CoG’s ‘heartless’ denial of infant deaths in Kiambu

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 7 – The Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists Union (KMPDU) has slammed the Council of Governors (CoG), accusing it of “callous insensitivity and disdain” following its dismissal of reports alleging the deaths of 131 infants in Kiambu County.

In a statement released on Tuesday, KMPDU Secretary General Dr. Davji Atellah described the CoG’s response as “heartless,” “politically malicious,” and a “grotesque display of indifference” to human life.

The union was reacting to a statement signed by CoG Chairperson and Wajir Governor Ahmed Abdullahi, which dismissed media reports on the alleged infant deaths as “pure mischief” and “false publication.”

“The CoG’s attempt to dismiss the tragic and documented deaths of 131 newborns in Kiambu County as “pure mischief” and a “false publication” is not merely a distortion of fact, it is a grotesque display of indifference, political malice, and a shameful dereliction of their duty to protect life,” KMPDU said.

The union accused the governors of ignoring the suffering of families who have lost infants in the county’s health facilities, challenging them to face the reality on the ground rather than issuing “sanitized statements from air-conditioned offices.”

“The death certificates, the grieving families, and the empty cribs speak louder than your press statements,” KMPDU said, adding that “to quibble over the precise number of the dead as if debating whether the toll is plus or minus one” is a horrific demonstration of your collective detachment.”

The union further accused the CoG of hypocrisy, saying most governors “enjoy the privileges of premium private healthcare” while ordinary Kenyans endure crumbling public hospitals.

KMPDU demanded a public retraction and apology from the CoG, an independent investigation into the deaths, and meaningful engagement to restore functionality in Kiambu’s health system.

The union also called on President William Ruto to dissolve the Kiambu County Government, accusing Governor Kimani Wamatangi’s administration of “gross failure and criminal negligence” in managing the health sector.

“The death of a single child is a national tragedy. The deliberate denial of 131 preventable deaths by those in power is a national disgrace,” the union declared.

Dr. Atellah announced that KMPDU will issue a national strike notice on October 25, in solidarity with striking doctors in Kiambu and in protest against what he termed “a system that perpetuates injustice and defends impunity.”

The ongoing industrial action in Kiambu, which has crippled operations in several health facilities, entered its 131st day this week, with KMPDU insisting that the crisis is a direct consequence of “systemic failures and broken promises” by county governments.

The Council of Governors has yet to respond to the latest statement from KMPDU.