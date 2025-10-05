KMPDU plots Wamatangi ouster as Kiambu health crisis deepens, asks Ruto to step in

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 5 — The Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists Union (KMPDU) has called on President William Ruto to dissolve the Kiambu County Government in an escalating standoff with the devolved unit over doctors’ strike which remains unresolved.

In a statement on Saturday, the union warned it will mobilize a nationwide solidarity strike unless Kiambu County addresses grievances raised by its members.

“This strike [was] entirely avoidable had the county leadership implemented the previous agreement,” said KMPDU Secretary General Davji Atellah.

“Next week we shall begin street demonstrations, and we urge the public to join us.”

Saturday marked the 128th day of the Kiambu doctors’ strike, which KMPDU said persists because of the Kimani Wamatangi administration’s failure to honour its commitments.

The union said the prolonged industrial action has led to preventable deaths, including newborns due to lack of critical care services in county-run hospitals.

KMPDU cited the deaths of sixty-three newborns at Kiambu Level 4 Hospital, a figure the county disputes, instead listing the toll at fifty-eight.

Defiance

The union accused Governor Wamatangi’s administration of defying court orders, delaying payment of salaries and statutory dues, failing to promote doctors, denying medical cover, and refusing to sign onto the National Equipment for Service Scheme meant to modernize county hospitals.

It also faulted the county for continuing to charge fees at primary healthcare facilities, in defiance of national policy on free primary health services.

As part of its escalation, KMPDU announced plans to present a petition—reportedly signed by over 30,000 Kiambu residents—to President Ruto in Githunguri.

Meanwhile, the union said the broader health workers’ caucus has issued a seven-day ultimatum to join the Kiambu protest if the dispute remains unresolved.

Several counties—including Nairobi, Marsabit, and Isiolo—are also reported to have delayed paying health workers, raising fears of a wider ripple effect in the sector.

In September, Kiambu County lost 697 medical interns after the Ministry of Health ordered their redeployment to other counties due to the prolonged strike that has crippled local health services and disrupted training.

Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale said the recall was necessary to “safeguard training timelines” after interns failed to begin their mandatory one-year program amid the county’s health crisis.